‘From Where all the sweat?’ in Thiruvananthapuram features works by 28 artists

Visitors looking at a work exhibited at the national art show, ‘From Where all the sweat?', at Amuseum Art Gallery of Modern Art | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A walk through the six exhibition halls at Amuseum Art Gallery of Modern Art (AGMA) leaves one with many questions and answers. On display are nearly 100 art works — paintings, installations, sculptures and photographs – by 28 young, artists from across the country. Titled ‘From Where all the sweat?’, the show is curated by Niranjana Surendran.

Unheard stories

A celebration of art in multiple forms using a wide range of media, the show, according to Niranjana, has “alternative narratives from different regions of the Indian union, the heard/unheard stories of people from different caste, class and gender backgrounds.” While some of the ideas are difficult to comprehend for the layperson, one cannot but stop and admire the creative process of the artist.

Rejani SR’s installation, spread on the floor, is a female form, with jute, coir, thread, shells, sand, salt, coconut shell and stick as the elements. How the body decomposes after death has been succinctly captured by the artist. Sanjib Mondal looks at class dynamics and social disparities, incorporating gold pigment and charcoal on paper. Vibin George has put up a massive, complex artwork, ‘Vaarpu Mathrukakal’, which, on close examination brings out the brilliance of the artist in using mixed media.

Woodcut work by Satyanarayana Gavara | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanan Koteshwar weaves magic with silk thread on pine wood and river stones. Etching and wood cut prints are Satyanarayana Gavara’s forte. Oil on canvas takes a different dimension in Bansi Dholakiya’s works, while Savithri KC splashes water colour on handmade cotton rag paper.

Oil on canvas work by Bansi Dholakiya | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshayani Chippada’s works might seem simple in its composition and use of hues. They are remarkable reflections on the mundane, especially the daily chores, captured brilliantly in ink and paper.

Mixed media on canvas by Raju Baraiya | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Raju Baraiya’s work, ‘Farmers’ captures people at work in salt farms. Vivek Das’ installation, ‘Remnants of hope’ using ‘collected and created objects’ is, perhaps, a representation of inner turmoil the artist has gone through. He has kept a self-written note to support the visuals. ‘Encountering’, Harsha Valsan’s striking sculpture in plaster of Paris, brick powder, stone and broom, is about all those women who refuse to give up.

'Encountering', a sculpture by Harsha Valsan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ali Akbar’s photographs in archival print (‘Thin Shores’) throws up multiple interpretations about form and context. Journalist Daisy Katta has showcased photographs in her ‘Ramabai series’.

'Equanimity' by Debajyoti Das | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

This is the inaugural show of AGMA, an initiative of Amuseum ArtScience a non-profit trust formed by a group of artists, scientists, intellectuals and cultural enthusiasts. Artist Ajit Kumar G, trustee of Amuseum, says the city does not have an exclusive space for people to come and experience art and AGMA wants to fill that gap.

Installation by Rejani S R | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ajit explains that Amuseum is a new-age concept that blends art and science. “They have been treated as separate entities for long. We tend to forget that they have one thing in common — creativity. The trust was formed two years ago, just before the pandemic. We have been organising events, many of them on online platforms, since then.”

AGMA is located near Althara Junction, Vellayambalam. There is an entry fee of ₹20.

Besides the gallery, AGMA also has a cafeteria and library, which is open for people to hold small meetings, talks and movie screenings.

‘From Where all the sweat?’ is on at AGMA till July 31. Time: 10.30am to 9pm. The gallery is closed on Mondays.