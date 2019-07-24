Namakkal-based Vidya Kumaresan loves to weave beauty using stylised letters

Vidya Kumaresan elucidates what an “upstroke” is with a deft stroke of the brush pen on the white board. She then goes on to explain the subtle difference between a ‘thin’ upstroke and a ‘thick’ one with due demonstrations. On cue, the participants proceed to practise the same on their workbook at a brush lettering workshop.

Brush lettering is the art of writing done with the help of a brush. “It is similar to calligraphy where ink or metal pens are used for lettering. In brush lettering, a brush pen, perhaps a more pliable tool, is employed,” says Vidya, founder of The Wishing Ink based in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, which brings out hand-lettered artwork.

Calling herself a “self-taught” artist, Vidya’s tryst with the art of lettering happened when she was introduced to Photoshop as part of her B Tech course in Agriculture Information Technology in Coimbatore. She then went on to take a diploma in Graphic Designing to pursue what by then had become her passion. “Initially, I posted whatever work I did on my Instagram page. Gradually, I started receiving orders such as designs for wedding invites. That boosted my confidence,” she says. Vidya now does hand-sketched letters in copper-plate calligraphy style, name cards, name tags, wedding invites and so on apart from illustrations and wall art.

Vidya Kumaresan | Photo Credit: Harikumar J S

The beginners-level session on Sunday explored the basic strokes in brush lettering, pen grip and various styles of lower case and upper case of the alphabet, with a focus on stroke practice. “For a beginner, the primary task is to learn to control the brush pen. It takes some practice but any one can do it,” says the 27-year-old whose forte is ‘bouncy letters’.

Robertson, one of the participants, says he attended the workshop to learn calligraphy techniques to improve his font designing skills. “I have learnt digital media production and I’m interested in typography and designing. I also do a lot of doodles,” says Robertson, a photographer. For Aarcha Vincent, a businesswoman, it was simply “an opportunity to learn something new and creative.”

The workshop was held at Premier Office Equipment Co in the city.