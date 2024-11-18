‘Musawwari: Miniatures Today’, an exhibition in New Delhi highlights the relevance of miniature painting in modern times

A new group art exhibition in New Delhi focusses on traditional styles of painting associated with miniatures in South Asia. The exhibit features a group of 20 artists from Europe, North America, Ecuador, South Asia and West Asia, who interpret Indian aesthetics within contemporary global contexts.

“The idea is to capture the many layers of miniature art today, focussing on its pluralistic engagements that transcend geographical boundaries, cultures and subject matters. It is also about moving beyond the idea of its mere revival, and initiating a dialogue around its development and dynamic nature,” explains Khushboo Jain, the exhibition’s curator.

Khushboo’s growing up years in Jaipur, a city renowned for its rich miniature art tradition, and the preservation of this art form in books and temple art, deeply inspired her to curate the exhibition. Further, lectures and writings by art critic and historian BN Goswamy were also a huge influence. “I’ve long felt a gap in miniatures’ representation and scholarship, especially within India. There’s incredible depth in both its historical and contemporary aspects, and through my practice, I hope to continue uncovering and sharing these layers,” she adds.

Trinidadian artist Annelie Solis’ vibrant, dreamlike works revolve around spirituality and cosmology. While her usual charts are based on Western astrology, one of her most interesting works is the Natal Chart of India that she created after studying Vedic astrology. “My work is a manifestation of my cultural heritage as much as it is of my human heritage,” she says.

Myriad themes

The artwork of Canadian-born artist Keerat Kaur, an architect with Sikh-Punjabi roots, intertwines themes of Sikh spirituality, nourishment and cultural heritage, using vivid symbolism and calligraphy. While ‘Langar’ celebrates the Sikh tradition of providing food as a divine gift, ‘Krikhi’ reflects on farming as a metaphor for spiritual cultivation, and ‘Self Taught’ honours the resilience of Punjabi women who repurposed everyday tools to educate themselves. “Drawing from Sikh philosophies, I like to employ the art of metaphor and symbolism to revolutionise our relationship to nature and spirituality,” she elaborates.

Linda Edwards celebrates the natural world — the sun, the moon, animals and birds. Using gold leaf and watercolour on paper, she carries forward a tradition that is centuries old. “The symmetry, spirals and geometry in nature are endlessly fascinating; they are calming and reassuring in a world that is increasingly chaotic,” says Edwards.

Jethro Buck’s work, an ode to master miniaturist Ajay Sharma, brings a magical element inspired by Belgian artist Rene Magritte’s ubiquitous moon painting. “In an increasingly busy world, miniature painting is my sanctuary,” he adds.

Based on Seasons

Murad Khan’s paintings meditate on traces of traditional culture that are disappearing in the materialistic landscape of contemporary life. His current series of four paintings is loosely based on the changing seasons. Often rendered using natural pigments and handmade paper, his art is quiet and contemplative.

SM Khayyam explores the interplay between visibility and hiddenness through Sufi symbolism, centring on a blue lapis lazuli halo that represents divine radiance and enlightenment. In one of his works, ‘The Essence of Oneness’, a golden lotus flower symbolises purity and spiritual awakening. The piece highlights the balance between what is seen and unseen. Dubai-based artist Maha Ahmed’s works delve into the shift in identity after becoming a mother. The animals in her works come from research on qualities that she feels she herself needs to embody.

Integrating nature and modern storytelling

Further, Amaranta Peña explores her Andean heritage through symbolic artworks that reflect duality and interconnectedness with nature. Ayesha Gamiet reinterprets Persian and Indian traditions, integrating nature and modern storytelling. Divya Pamnani blends traditional techniques with contemporary motifs to explore Ragamala paintings. Utilising vibrant colours and traditional techniques, Mahaveer Swami specialises in Hindu mythological themes. Vaishali Prazmari reinterprets the tale of ‘1001 Nights’ through miniatures.

On the relevance of miniature paintings in contemporary times, Anubhav Nath, Curatorial Director, Ojas Art said that small-format paintings are an integral part of Indian painting and have played a significant role in the understanding and development of artistic practices. “They were used for documentation purposes and their relative ease with travelling and storage made them even more popular. Today, artists all over the world are practicing and taking forward this south Asian art form to new heights by including multiple elements commenting on contemporary issues, life and society,” says Anubhav.

‘Musawwari: Miniatures Today’ is on till November 24, at Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi.

