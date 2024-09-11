Mumbai’s Baro Art brings beauty to Bengaluru this weekend

While there seems to be an art exhibition in Bengaluru every other week, it is obvious as to what makes the Affordable Art Show stand out. True to its name, the event features original works by artists from around the country ranging from ₹2000 upwards.

“Baro Art is based on the democratisation of art, something I believe strongly in,” says Srila Chatterjee, founder of Baro Art. “For too long, art has been thought of as the purview of the privileged and priced exorbitantly in a country that abounds in art and has had art forms dating back centuries,”

“In modern day India, a handful of artists are shown in galleries that are frequented by a few. The plan for this show is to get people to enjoy, love and develop a feel for art. They should not think of it as something that sports a price tag or a signature, but to primarily understand what it does to you.”

Baro began in 2016 as a store in Mumbai co-founded by Srila where she would display works of art; in 2020, she floated Baro Market, an online portal which showcased their ever-growing collection.

This is the first time the firm is hosting an exhibition outside Mumbai and in a bid to make it welcoming to people of all tastes, Srila says they have “mixed it up” with exhibits that range from contemporary, modern and graphic art to vintage, traditional and tribal works as well as installations. The show comes to Bengaluru after a stop in Hyderabad, Delhi is its next port of call.

Srila says the aim is to expose visitors to all forms of art and “how you respond to it is based on you, and not on what anybody else tells you to like.”

In keeping with their motto, while the upper limit of prices for the art on display is ₹3 lakh, there is no cap on the works displayed on their website. “We don’t want viewers to feel intimidated. This way, everybody dropping in knows they can pick something within their budget and come prepared,” she says, adding that since it was their first time venturing out of their home turf, they are still working out the logistics of travelling to other cities.

Srila hopes that with time as they work with artists and collaborate with galleries, they will be able to present a wider range of offerings so anyone who is looking could find something they woud like. “We are celebrating every kind of Indian art possible. But by experiencing it firsthand you decide whether you can afford it or aspire towards it and you then save towards that goal.”

All the works are originals and have been certified. Visitors to the show will be aided by the team, who will not only provide information on the artists, but will also help potential buyers by, “helping you after looking at photographs of your home and suggesting what might look nice there.”

Srila admits that while their website is interactive and has seen a lot of traction, there is nothing like experiencing art in person. “It holds a place in your heart and over time, a painting becomes a part of your life. While you may grow out of it, most of the time, it just takes on a different persona based on where you choose to put it.”

“I believe most people, especially post-COVID, are much more conscious of their homes and want to live in a space that celebrates them, a place where they feel happy and comfortable,” says Srila.

Apart from over 500 works of art by as many as 50 artists such as Prashant Miranda, Vikalp Mishra, Anita Alvares and Ashish Malakar among others, Tibetan Buddhist paintings known as Thangka from the Leh-based Ladakh Art Palace will also be on display. There will be a Baro Market pop-up at the venue with decor, apparel and craftwork fashioned by artisans from across the country.

The Affordable Indian Art Show will be held at Bangalore International Centre, from September 13-15. Entry free.