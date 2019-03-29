Parvathy Baul's devotional poetry enthralls audience

There was magic in the air with a muted moon in the starless sky looking down amazed at the milling art aficionados perched on the stone gallery and ground. The lush green backdrop amplified by lighting was an apt ambience for the amphitheatre nestled in the idyllic Aravali Biodiversity Park. It was an evening of mystic poetry rendered through extraordinary song and dance that was like a flight into the unknown realms.

Popular Baul singer Parvathy enthralled us with her mellifluous tone whose reach is unfathomable. With her signature un-kempt matted hair let loose, her stark crushed sari worn in Bengali style with her iktara and duggi, she was a picture of mendicant minstrel plucking at her musical instrument in her right hand and tapping the little drum hanging to her shoulder with her left palm.

There was an uncalculated rhythm in her movements and feet as they went forward and backwards or in zigzag across the stage taking little jumps now and then.

Though the bouquet of songs she offered ranging from Lallan Fakir to Mukund Das to Kabir to Tagore, each with its intrinsic lyricism, philosophic content like the reference to two-petalled lotus and the bindu (dot) or the one where the imagery is of a shop selling eats, with cooks being spiritual gurus of all religions (Isa, Allah, Buddha, Nanak, Ramakrishna, etc) dishing out heavenly cuisine (anando bazaar chal re monn) as metaphors for spiritual path and its returns. For most part, the subject is very Sufi in the sense, it sublimates all religious systems into an ‘immortal country where we all got to go and reside one day irrespective of our status on earth.’

The beauty of Baul devotional poetry is its esoteric essence. Parvathy’s rendering of an Ashtapadi-like song took an entirely different level when Radha who is constantly living in her Krsna is unaware of her own self is reassured by her sakhi Lalita that she is none but Krsna’s other half who is always united with Him through number of births.

The underlying inference is to the jeevatma which is but a part and parcel of the Param Atma and there is no break-away, at the most there may be a loss of awareness! The songs were conveying such finer nuances with utter lucidity.

The only hitch if any was that all the songs were rendered in more or less similar manner; there was no musical distinction between them.

Earlier in the evening, it was Mita Vasisht who stole the show in her inimitable style of reciting and acting out Lal Ded’s vaks in Hindi, English and Kashmiri.

Celebrating diversity

The Gurgaon Utsav was conceived for the citizens of Gurugram who desired for a cultural hub to fufil their artistic interests and the Aravali Biodiversity Park was the best choice, says Anjali Singh, organiser-president of Arts and Literature Foundation. The fest came into being in 2012 and steadily saw an increasing patronage in terms of audiences. The amphitheatre within the premises also ensured footfalls for the biodiversity park which was originally a stone-mining area. “It is like a marriage of convenience that makes everyone happy,” she quips.

“Lal Ded is a sterling example of our culture where women mystics were venerated ages ago when other civilisations did not even hear of such things,” says Anjali. The three-day Utsav had a unique blend of Punjabi folk to Electronica by Sukmani and Hari followed on day two by Hans Raj’s Sufi and closing on the final day with mystic magic.