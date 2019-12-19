Memories as muse

It is not just the number of works but what they depict is what makes Pranati Panda’s first solo show “Speaking Threads” interesting and impressive. A Master in Fine Aarts from the Delhi College of Art, she has been participating regularly at several group shows in the Capital and other metros.

According to Panda, “Speaking Threads” is the narrative of the thread which represents the connection with her existence, passage of time, in fact, each and every moment of her life and her affinity to nature. She draws inspiration from women artists like Tracey Emin and Louise Bourgeois, who depict their personal life through art. “Threads also connote creation as one uses it to makes new clothes and designs while at same time keeping existing attire and fabric intact by sewing and darning,” elucidates Panda.

What immediately strikes at the show is the predominance of red colour like in the series titled “Shades of Sunrise, The Essence of Absence”, “Timepiece” and “First Breath”. The hue lends a distinct vibrancy to the show. Concurring, Panda explains: “Red means energy. It represents the blood that flows in our body, typifying life force.” Why this fondness for red? “It is a colour which I have seen since childhood as my mother wore red saris, wore red bindi on her forehead and put red sindoor on her head. The colour reminds me of her. Further, the temples I visit have a remarkable presence of the colour red. After I got married, it became a part of my life too, in the form of bangles, sindoor and bindi, signifying my soulmate.”

At times one glimpses works in blue and black too like in “The Essence of Absence II”. “They stand for the sky and denote the vast space and infinity, reminding us that we are not alone,” says Panda.

Apart from the colour, the pieces what draw instant attention are the brain sculptures, “Shades Of Sunrise I and II”. According to Panda, “on waking up, it is the state of mind that determines whether one is relaxed or stressed, happy or morose throughout the day.” Highlighting the material used to create the work, she clarifies, “the aluminium net and jaali denote masculinity while the thread is meant to show femininity. It is interplay of the male and female attributes, the ardhanareshwar. The red stands for energy and the threads coming down represent two-way dialogue – of thoughts conveyed from mind to the outer world and the movement of ideas from external world to the mind.” Interestingly, “Shades of Sunrise I” symbolises activity while the II stands for stillness, after a hectic day of work.

In “The Essence of Absence I and II” Panda depicts foetus and embryo, evoking a personal tragedy. “They represent the loss of my first born, years ago, even though the memory and sorrow remains,” she says, choked with emotion. Likewise, the loss of her beloved mother comes through in “The Essence of Absence V, VI and VII”, where objects are in close proximity, yet separate. “I was unable to see her body before cremation, and that continues to pain me deep inside.”

Not everything in the show is about trauma as one sees meticulous depiction of nature in its bloom in “Deep Inside” and “Soft Land” series. “Having spent a sizeable time in rural environs and farm, I was able to watch nature from very close quarters. These experiences have left an indelible mark on my psyche, and so portraying plants, trees, vegetation and flowers comes naturally in my works,” avers Panda. Nature also shows up in the From The Ground Series, where the lines on rice paper have twin meaning. “They portray nerves in brain and roots in a plant, both of which play a vital role of holding things together,” clarifies Panda.

(On at Vadehra Art Gallery, untill January 15, 2020, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday)