When artists are ADMIN TOO

It is common to see professionals take up art as a hobby. But what happens when artists take up a day job at an art gallery? This stint saves money and gives diverse experiences. We find out how such artists balance creative art with commercial compulsions?

A matured approach

Artist Gangadhar Mukinapalliniga has been curious about art, its influences and mediums. Through his 16-year oeuvre he has traversed into different mediums and thoughts. In his initial years, he created figurative paintings in acrylic and water colours. Now semi-figurative works and bronze and wood sculptures define his work. “My stylisation has changed; it is natural for an artist to evolve over the years,” he states.

Every day, for a few hours, this artist he gets behind the desk to do the job of an administrator at Shrishti Art Gallery. It has been two years that he has been working here. His work involves preparing catalogues, collecting works of different artists for shows, uploading works on the website, sending the events list to artists. He points out it was his friend who suggested he take up a job to earn fixed income. “Young artists like us take some time to establish ourselves. And, we need the money to survive,” he says adding he enjoys the work too as it involves art. “I communicate regularly with artists; I have developed a keen eye for works and the maturity to identify a good work from a regular one Also, I know about art but I am a novice in market trends. I am able to learn that here.” He paints early morning and sometimes till 12 noon and during the nights. He has regularly held shows in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. Now he is looking forward for his new group show to be held in Shrishti art gallery in January, 2018.

With a portrait touch

At MS Maktha, a wall is covered with a painting by Varun Vedavyas. “It is a work based on calligraphy; I have done research on the word ‘Makta’, tried to understand its meaning and have painted geometric patterns,” enthuses the youngster, who had also participated in the street art project last year. An art student of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Varun has been part of group shows, art camps and has worked with other artists.

A chance encounter with Hanumantha Rao of Gallery Space provided him an opportunity to discover a new territory. “I was helping another artist. He (Hanumantha Rao) happened to be there and he offered me the post of gallery manager; I took up the job,” he recalls. It has been more than a year that Varun has been working here. When asked about the nature of his job, he informs, “Talking to artists, taking care of logistics, preparing catalogues for new shows, delivering the paintings to buyers, and helping pack those which have not been sold and sending money to the artists.”

He revels doing portraits. “A portrait captures and exhibits human emotions well. An artist can afford to be little lenient towards a painting but a portrait has to be perfect and has to appeal to a large audience,” he says. One will often find Varun working late nights and during weekends and holidays for his art works. “The administrative work is like an internship kind of thing but I enjoy it too.”