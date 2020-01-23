Meet the artists behind the paintings at the Cholamandal Artists’ Village

In the 1960s, abstract painter Vishwanathan walked into a famous Paris gallery with an artwork rolled under his arm, and caught the attention of the gallerist, who invited him to show. There is nothing more uplifting than direct contact with a work of art, and likewise, a real encounter with an artist.

Open Studios is back at Cholamandal Artists’ Village this Republic Day weekend, celebrating art and life. More than 20 artists will throw their doors open to the public, inviting warm informal exchanges. Families, art aficionados and fans can find out what it is like to be an artist and journey into their art.

The life of an artist is often a mystery to others. ‘Paris’ Vishwanathan, who turned 80 this January, recalls, “In Madras, 50 years back, if you said — ‘I am an artist’, the next question would be, ‘Oh! Then what do you do?’”

Vishwanathan, who spends time in Cholamandal every year with Nadine Tarbouriech, shares how the idea for Open Studios was born. “We live in Paris, where it is a ritual for artists to open up studios,” he says. The first 2018 Open Studios at Cholamandal was a dream come true for both artists and the public, especially those who were reluctant to walk into a gallery or museum.

“Most of the artists were really delighted and surprised that so many people came!” says Nadine. The interactions led to many questions and interesting exchanges about their paintings. Enthused by the huge response, the duo along with abstract artist Bhagwan Chawan planned this event, in 2020.

What, how and why

Open Studios is education through an intimate exposure to an artist’s space; to glean information about how artists live and work, what materials and techniques they use, and how each one gets inspiration.

P Gopinath at his studio | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nadine’s association with Vishwanathan led her to use casein in her paper works. A protein of milk, this natural medium preserves the quality of any pigment mixed into it. “It is a very old technique, and it retains colors in a vivid and real way, without altering them.”

Creative foundations A self-reliant artists’ community, Cholamandal Artists’ Village was set up by KCS Panikker in 1966. Back in the Fifties, this spot was part of an uninhabited stretch of sand, with casaurina plantations spread over 10 acres. At that time, most of the artists who lived and worked here were students of the Government School of Arts and Crafts, Madras. Towards the end of the Fifties, many painters and sculptors joined hands with Paniker leading up to a new way of life in contemporary art. In 2009, Cholamandal Centre for Contemporary Art was opened, with a museum and two galleries.

“I don’t wait for inspiration to come to me. I keep working every day,” says SG Vasudev, 79. “Many people think art can be understood easily, but just like how basic science is easy and advanced concepts take time, art too is complex in its depths.”

Appreciating art is like cultivating a taste for music, says the popular veteran artist. Aside of his collection of artworks, Vasudev will have a range of his gift merchandise on sale, like mugs, magnets, T-shirts and coasters, all developed from his art.

Vishwanathan’s high-ceiling studio space was specially built to accommodate paintings of all sizes. This time, an old piece of wood finished and polished, a part of a casuarina tree will be on exhibit. Can a tree be considered art?

Nadine explains, “It carries the memory of the village; the casuarina that was everywhere — now a relic, a testimony to all these years.”

Of, by and for artists

Can painting be performance? When Pravin Kannanur was invited to show, he decided he had to do it in the true spirit of Open Studios.

“It is more about the process than the end product,” says Kannanur, whose artistic experiments with composer Maarten Visser involve making graphic scores, an exploration of color, music and improvisations.

A theatre personality, Kannanur’s ‘score’ paintings are hugely collaborative involving musicians and dancers in his choreographed works of art. This weekend in Vishwanathan’s courtyard, his performative artwork will unfold on a massive canvas, seven feet by 11 feet, spread flat on the ground, with special Kalighat pigments from Calcutta.

And right across in the ‘Yellow Cottage’, A Brush with Color — a group that works with children with special needs — will show 40 works with paper and poster colors. Mala Chinnappa is proud of what the therapeutic power of art has done for these children who have autism, Asperger’s and dyslexia. “Stress melts away as they play with clay or spray dip with paint. As Vishwanathan likes to say — “This is not freedom of expression; the work is the expression of their freedom.”

“We have to remember Cholamandal started with the idea — of the artists, for the artists and by the artists,” he says.

Open Studios 2020, will be held from 11 am to 7 pm on January 25 and 26, Cholamandal Artists’ Village, Injambakkam