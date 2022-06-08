Meet the 14-year old wildlife photographer

Amoghavarsha, is also known as ‘Moghi’ at home, hence the show was titled ‘Moghi’s tales’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amoghavarsha Patlapati, a class nine student, is passionate about capturing wildlife on his lens

While most children are hooked to their screens, Amoghavarsha PH, looks to the wild to unwind. The 14-year-old is an avid photographer. He had a solo show of his images, Moghi’s Tales’ at Chitrakala Parishath. “The show featured different species I captured,” says Amoghavarsha.

Crediting his parents for triggering his passion for photography and wildlife, Amoghavarsha says, “They travelled extensively. Once I turned four, I tagged along. During these travels, research on wild animals was a given. My mother, Chaitra, is into wildlife photography. I love the way she used lights and captures nature on her camera. She is my inspiration and soon she started handing me her camera and I was hooked.”

Amoghavarsha, who got his camera when he turned nine, says patience is key in when capturing wild life on film. “We have to wait to spot an animals. Things like clarity of the shot and the movement or stillness of the animal, come into play for a good photograph. Each species lends a different story and experience. “

While tigers were easy to spot and capture, Amoghavarsha found the elusive leopards with their superior levels of camouflage a challenge. “There is just one black panther in Nagarhole, and it took me many months to spot. Flamencos were also a challenge. They took me a month to spot. I would wake up at 4 am and take an hour-long drive into the forest and sit still with my camera to try and capture the species in their natural habitat.”

Amoghavarsha says he has started sharing his experiences with his classmates and peers to encourage their interest in wildlife and conservation.