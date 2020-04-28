And she just knits away

Born in a traditional Punjabi family, it was natural for Madhu Mehra to take to knitting at a young age. “In the 50s and 60s, no one bought sweaters. We would knit our own woollens. Our mother and grandmother knitted our sweaters and soon we too learnt the art of knitting,” says the 68-year-old.

Life interrupted and knitting took a back seat to become a hobby. “Marriage brought me Bengaulru and I started work at a bank. However when I got home, I would knit gifts for my nieces and nephews. I would knit baby sets and for friends who had babies. Soon I was identified as the lady who knits,” shares Madhu, who quit her job a few years ago after a knee surgery and took to knitting extensively to keep herself occupied.

“It was hard to sit at home when you have been a working woman all your life. So I started knitting and gifting them to friends who had grandchildren. Soon by the word of mouth I started getting orders.”

Madhu started an FB page, She Who Knits, where she posted her work and slowly her business grew. Today she sells across borders. “Technology has made it easy to deliver the items. I just speed post or Dunzo the items.”

What does she knit? “I don’t knit sweaters as it becomes too expensive when it is handmade. So I make socks, beanies, baby sets, mufflers, scarves, neck warmers, ponchos, vests, Christmas decorations, pouches and more. These are tiny things which can be bought for oneself or even gifted to others.” Baby caps are ₹850, booties at ₹650, long scarves start at ₹2,100, neck warmers at ₹900 onwards.

Madhu started by selling at exhibitions across Bengaluru. “Most exhibitions are for three to five days. And 90% of my wares would be sold out on the first day. That was when my daughter started a Facebook page for me. My sister, Manju Bajaj, helps me as a co-knitter.”

Madhu feels that knitting and crochet are being revived. “It is a good sign that these hand made crafts will continue to live as long as someone somewhere continues to knit.”