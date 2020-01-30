Meet French artist ‘Le Gentil Garcon’, or The Nice Guy, who explores the traditional Japanese storytelling form of kamishibai

Le Gentil Garcon holds aloft a pair of hyoshigi, or clapping sticks, he procured from Kyoto in Japan and rhythmically strikes it. “Long ago, this musical instrument was used to gather kids by a kamishibai storyteller who would arrive on his bicycle. The distinctive clip-clop sound was recognised by children as that’s when they got to have candies and also listen to good stories,” says the French artist and self-taught filmmaker. Le Gentil Garcon is, in fact, his artist name, which means ‘The Nice Guy.’

The Japanese art of kamishibai, which translates to “paper play” or “paper theatre”, is a form of visual and participatory storytelling, that was popular particularly during the Great Depression and post-World War II period. The artist would keep changing frames placed inside a wooden box with an open face while narrating stories and educational material connected by the images. Perhaps, it is much like the traditional Rajasthani art form of kavad katha that made use of colourful storytelling wooden boxes that told tales from the epics. However, the advent of television and other forms of entertainment and infotainment has more or less sounded the death knell of the traditional Japanese storytelling form.

Through his nine-minute film, Chronicle of the Past World, Le Gentil Garcon attempts to “re-interpret” the practice of kamishibai, also seen as a form of street theatre that served as an engaging learning tool. The Lyon native first came to know about the storytelling form during an exhibition about Japanese art in Paris. Later, while doing his residency at the Kyoto art centre Villa Kujyoyama in 2012, he chanced upon Osaka-based octogenarian Tadashi Sugiura, perhaps one of the few surviving kamishibai narrators. This re-kindled Le Gentil Garcon’s interest and he collaborated with Tadashi for the film.

Rendered with English subtitles, the short documentary film shot in Japanese fictionalises a kamishibai, wherein Tadashi himself dons the role of the storyteller on bicycle who traditionally used to pedal from village to village with his candies and ‘picture scrolls.’ Le Gentil Garcon’s stories in the film, which brings in Japanese, French and modern-day references to help explain the idea, attempts to teach children elementary concepts and ideas such as colours, shapes, animals, seasons, numbers, phases of the moon and more with an interactive approach as it was practised on another era.

“It encapsulates the children’s world. They often see things differently, and simple ideas find new meanings in their imagination. This movie is a testimonial to the art form,” says ‘The Nice Guy’.

Shot chiefly at the Kyoto Art Centre, Chronicle of the Past World, on a critical level, zooms in on the “loss of traditional culture and invasion of machines in man’s life”, what the 45-year-old calls is “an amalgamation of art and science.” Le Gentil Garcon first wrote the script in his native French and got it translated into Japanese with the help of an academic.

As part of his presentation in the city on Saturday (February 1), organised by Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum in association with the Embassy of France in India, Le Gentil Garcon will put on display a kamishibai box he is fashioning with the help of a carpenter, which will then be mounted on a bicycle “to evoke a true old-world feel” of the storytelling experience.

Though deemed a “dying art”, Le Gentil Garcon says kamishibai has of late seen a “small renaissance for cultural and pedagogic reasons” in the Japanese society. In fact, when the telly arrived, the Japanese initially called it “the electric kamishibai”, he points out.

Le Gentil Garcon will also be putting up a month-long “interactive” exhibition of his artworks, titled ‘Stories Bloom at Trivandrum’, at Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum, Vazhuthacaud, from February 7. One of the highlights is 100 postcards he has collected from across France. Titled Trivandrum Exquise — Lettres de France, they bear pictures representing French life and culture. “Also on show will be ‘Snowflake art’ done on a plastic sheet where about 200 tiny distinctive snowflakes are carved into it. No two flakes are similar,” he says.

Another interactive “multimedia” work revolves around Norwegian artist Edvard Munch’s famous expressionist painting The Scream. “It will be a game and is based on the work’s theft from a gallery in Oslo,” he says.

A performance by Le Gentil Garcon based on kamishibai and Chronicle of the Past World will be held on February 1 at 10 am at Napier Museum and at 4 pm at Kanakakkunnu Palace. The solo show ‘Stories Bloom at Trivandrum’ will be on at Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum, Vazhuthacaud, from February 7 to March 7. Contact: 0471-2320666.