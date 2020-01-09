Meet artist Archana Pereira who brings alive iconic Bengaluru spots

It was while doing an elective as part of her Master’s in Architecture in Glasgow that Archana Pereira (30), founder of Ink Trails, realised something. “I had to sketch the places I visited and tell a story in that. That was the beginning of what was to come.”

After returning to Bengaluru, she did a series on the city which included artwork on the traffic (of course!). “The response on social media was good. Then in 2016, I was selected for the Young Talent Programme by Alliance Française de Bangalore, which was basically for a solo exhibition where the Bangalore artworks were displayed. That is when I started getting a lot of projects. I could not focus on architecture so I moved to this. Now it is completely illustrations,” she laughs. Explaining the process of how she creates her artworks, (it takes a week or a week and-a-half for an A3 size work), Archana says, “Coming up with the idea has everything to do with travel, culture and heritage of a place, and its architecture. That is illustrated maybe in the form of a map or a landmark is captured as it is with pencil and then pen and ink with watercolours as a highlight.”

Adding that though people appreciated the art, not everyone bought just artworks, she says that she started converting it into usable products such as stationery and home décor. At her studio, on Residency Road, which was set up in July 2018, one can browse through A3 prints, notebooks, bookmarks, postcards, coasters, magnets, lamps and even limited edition puzzles! Expect to see intricate drawings of iconic Bengaluru structures and establishments such as Koshy’s, Airlines Hotel and State Central Library. There are even illustrations of Spiti Valley and Chand Baori in Rajasthan and a distinctive lorry.

On how she decides what to illustrate, Archana says, “I look for cities or places that have a story to tell. The Bangalore series happened because I am here and from here. I feel I haven’t yet done justice to the city. I also did a few series on Mumbai, including one on Irani cafes. There is so much heritage and history in the buildings there.”

As for her future plans, Archana says, “I have just begun a new series on the blooms and trees of Bangalore against the landmarks of the city. I also started this series of 100 days of Incredible India where I was supposed to do one artwork every day for 100 days. It is aimed at bringing out lesser-known facts and creating awareness about places.”

Prices start at ₹30 for bookmarks and go up to ₹2,500 for lamps. Customised and corporate orders are also taken. Ink Trails is at 3/18 (above Café TBL ), on Residency Road. Visit inktrails.in or follow on Instagram at archana_inktrails.