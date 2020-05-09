COVID-19: Public art in Hyderabad to spread awareness

During the early days of lockdown, Md. Abdul Basith with a team of 15 people hit the road opposite the bus stand at Patancheru. With a bagful of water paints, brushes and sanitisers, these artists wearing masks were on a mission. “We wanted to spread awareness on the COVID-19 outbreak and alert people to follow the lockdown norms,” says Abdul, a self-taught artist.

Monstrous virus

Art near Patancheru | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The team worked non-stop for eight hours and completed work on the busy junction. It is a pictorial representation of the danger around us — with words ‘Aagandi, Aalochinchandi, lockdown paatinchandi’ (Stop, Think, Follow the lockdown rules); a virus painted in red looks monstrous with teeth jutting out sideways. They had chosen the spot as it’s one of the busiest roads.

Md. Abdul Basith (in red) | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Encouraged with the response, Abdul and team spread their art to BHEL Circle at Lingampally and Miyapur (IDA Bollaram X road) too. At BHEL Circle, the focus was to highlight the work done by police force. He says, “The circle is a checkpost point as Sangareddy district begins from there. We wanted the spotlight on the work done by the police force manning this area and also how duty comes first for the health workers, doctors, media and GHMC workers. This painting is also for us, the artists community, working everyday to do our duty.”

Stay home, save lives

Art at BHEL Circle | Photo Credit: By arrangement

With ‘Lockdown’ in bold and Cyberabad policeku sahakariddam, one graffiti has a human face covered with a mask — surrounding it are a police shield, a pen nib, a broom, a sthetescope and a mic carried by electronic media reporters. The work shows small images of virus, painted green and red, all around it; unable to enter as the artwork is chain locked, implying we should stay home to stay safe and save lives. This was the team’s most challenging work as they worked non-stop for 14 hours in the April heat. Abdul calls it his favourite work. “People who go by the highway read the messages. Following social distancing norms and staying home is very important now; we hope the message reaches them.”

Elsewhere, the Miyapur artwork features the virus sticking out its tongue, with a lock on it. It implies that if we follow lockdown, we can contain the spread of Coronavirus and put a lock on it.

Abdul is overwhelmed with the appreciation for the public art. He says, “I never imagined this kind of recognition for the works. People posted many comments on my Facebook page; some said, ‘Good job’ and others admired my courage for doing this art even in difficult times”

Abdul hails from the village of Kolanupaka near Yadadri. He had come to Hyderabad 33 years ago in search of livelihood. Working as a signboard artist and an industrial painter, he made his career and now also works as a contributor to HMTV. He is also the president of Patancheru-Ramachandrapuram Commercial Artists Association. He’s hopeful of getting an opportunity to do such public art at the busy Nampally and Hi-Tec city junctions.