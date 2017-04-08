Maze of life

When Christopher Turner, director of London Design Biennale 2016, invited Rajshree Pathy to the heritage building, Somerset House, for shortlisting a space where India’s design entry could be installed at the inaugural edition of the design event, the founder of India Design Forum didn’t even think twice before laying her eyes on a multi-level 800 square feet space.

“I just picked up the largest space to represent India at this event. At that time, I had no idea how everything would come together. All I knew was that representing India at a global event like this meant showcasing several facets of my country,” she recollects this early March 2016 memory with a proud smile.

Once this space was locked, she approached scenographer Sumant Jayakrishnan in early June to work on the project and thus began a series of brainstorming sessions where the biggest challenge they faced was how to encapsulate the essence of India within the theme of the biennale — Utopia by Design.

“Utopia is a place where one aspires to be at, but never reaches and while it is a fascinating concept the question was how we would represent India in this context,” says Sumant.

The first idea, he admits, came to his mind was ‘chakras’ — a symbol of evolution and renewal, because he personally is fond of this concept and follows it. However, he dismissed it by calling it “too easy” and decided to explore other aspects.

Hence followed a series of discussion with artists and intellectuals coupled with extensive research to find a way to showcase India’s cultural diversity in the present social milieu. “There was a time when we thought that we would create scrolls with indigenous art and build a maze-like structure. But eventually, it was decided that chakras were the best representation of India’s might,” says Rajshree who has also curated the installation.

A metaphor

“Chakras became a metaphor that showcased India’s socio-economic growth, a trajectory which is only ascending the way chakras are. From the curatorial point of view, it was extremely important to show India as a brand and not just think of biennale as a decorative route. Our idea had to have essence and meaning,” she adds.

Rajshree Pathy

This is how the monumental installation, ‘Chakraview’ was born. The title is clever, but a thoughtful tweaking of the Mahabharat’s epic battle, ‘Chakravyuha’.

According to Rajshree, the installation represents ‘maze of life’ and gives viewers “a moment of reflection”.

The viewers in the Capital now have a chance to visit this walk-in installation at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival, where a smaller version — in size and scale because of space constraints has been created to lead them to an experiential journey.

Elaborating on how different elements of this installation came together to build one iconic artwork, Sumant says, “There are several layers in this work. For instance, when I decided to make the floor reflective, I chose to replace mirrors with steel so that people could walk in and the damage was minimum.

Similarly, we used traditional textiles like Banarasi silk and ikat prints on the walls and to create chakras in seven different colours.”

Meditative soundtrack

“Each colour represents the colour of the chakra,” he adds. Realising that need to add elements from the streets, along with sound to build an engaging installation that was not only a representation of India but also highlighted its vibrant cultural diversity, Sumant roped in artist Hanif Kureshi and Rutva Trivedi to create hand-painted signage and design strategist Avinash Kumar.

These signages in different Indian languages are enclosed in circular wooden hoops that fill up the walls, circular fabric in different weaves and colours hang from the ceiling and then there is a shiny, reflective floor which mirrors the ceiling and the multiple chakras on it and complementing this set-up is a meditative soundtrack running in a loop.

Within this space, Sumant also created a ‘garbhagriha’ — place for the seventh chakra which moves into cerebral space.

In this space, a video that features India’s space odyssey, Mangalyaan and other such achievements are shown to the viewers.

“The idea was to show Indian’s ingenuity and progress in a video,” says Rajshree.

“It is exciting to bring this installation to India, though the original was three times larger. But, what is important is to see how Indian audience will reach to it,” she adds.

(Serendipity Arts Festival is on till April 16 at Bikaner House.)