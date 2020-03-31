Maya’s dance recital in Matunga before the lockdown

The Covid 19 threat had already crept in and the city of Mumbai was gearing for a lockdown to control the spread. Programmes scheduled were about to be shut down. On the eve of the ban of public gathering, Maya G Shivakumar and her disciples of ‘Nrithyamaya,’ presented an interesting and devotional repertoire of Bharatanatyam, as part of the Ram Navami festival, at the Sree Asthika Samaj, Matunga.

Propitiating Lord Ganesha, the evening began with ‘Mahaganapatim,’ the Dikshitar kriti. Ranjanimala of Thanjavur Shankara Iyer represented the various facets of Devi.

Varnam in Kharaharapriya, Talam Adi, a composition of Thenmadam Narasimhachari, in praise of Lord Rama was performed by Maya. Episodes from the Ramayana, reinstatement of Sugreeva as the rightful King of Kishkinda by Lord Rama post the battle with his brother Vali, and how Kara and Dushana, Surpanaka’s demon brothers who come in search of Rama to avenge the treatment meted out to her, are mesmerised by Rama’s appearance, were the highlights of the Varnam.

Deft footwork

Maya executed the brisk jatis composed by her with deft footwork. Her abhinaya was captivating with myriad emotions on display and complemented her neat nritta. She could command the undivided involvement of the viewers, despite the lengthy duration of the varnam, and the applause at the end indicated the approbation of the attentive audience. Popular ‘Bho Shambho,’ presented by the students was vibrant with intricate choreography.

Smita Bhat performed ‘Yaarendru Raghavanai.’ Arunachala Kavi’s composition. Maya said that this piece was taught by her Guru late T.K. Mahalingam Pillai when she was young. The item began with an enamoured Sita desiring the golden deer and Rama setting out to capture it with Lakshmana standing guard. The cry by Mareecha, Sita pleading Lakshmana to help her husband, Lakshmana trying to convince Sita that nothing can harm the valiant Rama are the other items portrayed in the sequence. Smita’s entry as the golden deer was endearing and she did a fairly good job portraying Lakshmana’s agony.

Annamacharya kriti in praise of Lord Hanuman, in ragam Dharmavati set to Adi talam, highlighted two incidents from Hanuman’s life — Hanuman as a toddler eating the sun mistaking it for a fruit and how he rescues Rama and Lakshmana by killing the demon Mahiravan who had kidnapped them to the nether region.The recital concluded with a tillana in Sumanesa Ranjini ragam with complex footwork and captivating formations.

Maya, with years of training, has evolved into a mature performer, creative choreographer, setting her own jatis, and a meticulous trainer carrying on the tradition of Bharatanatyam.

The comprehensive anchoring and narrative descriptions of the pieces by Maya helped audience to relate better to the episodes. The colourful costume of the artistes coupled with synchronised movements enhanced the visual appeal.

The pre-recorded music — with vocals by Chandana Bala Kalyan, constituted Satish Krishnamurthy on the mridangam and Mangala Vaidyanathan on the violin. Nattuvangam by Maya was impeccable and added musical value to the dance.