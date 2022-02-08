Hyderabad artist Maredu Ramu’s works on the landscape changing due to urbanisation

The artist’s debut solo show titled ‘Public Place’ is on at the State Gallery of Art

This is a 2022 beginning that Hyderabad-based artist Ramu Maredu has been looking forward to eagerly. The artist who has been a part of many groups shows at the city’s Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, finally has his solo show at the gallery. “I am thrilled as it is my debut solo show,” he smiles.

Focus on transformation

The exhibition titled ‘Public Place’ includes 25 works in acrylic including two installations done during the lockdown. The narrative is from his ongoing ‘changing cityscape’ series depicting Hyderabad’s transformation in the last two decades. “I am not trying to give a message or comment on what is happening. This is an artist’s expression from the incidents he sees in a public place. The viewers are free to interpret it in their own way,” he says.

Work by Maredu Ramu | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 3x3 feet and 3x4 feet canvases explore aspects of modernisation, giving glimpses of scenes near an under-construction flyover. Different, colourful elements in his canvas represent the transformation — how on the one side, the city is losing its green cover while on the other has become a business hub. With lockdown 2020 written on the blue metal sheets near the construction site, the canvas portrays advertisements, colourful billboards seen from under steel pillars, the ubiquitous Hyderabadi autos and the different stages of the work. “Hyderabad has expanded so much that it is hard to imagine the city that existed earlier. Globalisation is happening in a big way here but pollution is also increasing and the landscape is changing every day.”

Interest in surroundings

Artist Maredu Ramu

Ramu’s interest in observing his surroundings began in 2010 while studying art at the University of Hyderabad. “Our teachers asked us to rely not only on imagination but see what was happening outside the four walls of the classroom to improve our observation skills. That was when I saw work for the ORR (Outer Ring Road) being done and the green cover began to reduce slowly,” he recollects. This result was a constant exploration of the city and a gritty depiction of urban life.

“The changing landscape and flyovers series continued as Laxma (Laxma Goud) and Vaikuntham sir (Thota Vaikuntham) suggested I explore the subject further. I worked with Laxma sir too and he encouraged me to paint my feelings and not be concerned about others’ reactions to it.”

The two installations include 4x6 fibre male mannequins that have been painted with a touch of blue, a colour has been a constant in his palette. Once, when walking around a busy street, he found a mannequin dumped outside, it triggered a range of emotions in him and an urge to respond. “The mannequin was damaged. I felt as if a human being and a mannequin were the same. When they become old or damaged, we simply dump them. So I added a touch of beauty to it, making it an engaging artwork.”

(Public Place is on at Chitramayee, State Gallery of Art , Madhapur till February 12)