Viewing Mahatma Gandhi through 10 lenses

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi resides in most corners of Kishore Jhunjhunwala’s home in Mumbai. His bespectacled face appears on commemorative coins from South Africa and Portugal, on the nibs of Montblanc limited-edition pens, on the cover of a 1930 issue of Time magazine as the ‘Man of the Year’, and in rare photographs with Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel.

There are cabinets filled with books on Gandhi, handwritten letters, a palm print, a newspaper article from 1892, and memorabilia connected with the freedom fighter. “The objects show the extent to which Gandhi has penetrated our lives,” says Jhunjhunwala, 76, a numismatist and author, who has built this collection over the last 50 years. There is a metal bell with the charkha etched on it, matchbox covers, wedding cards, postal stamps, door locks and cigarette cases. With thousands of such artefacts, his is probably the largest collection on Gandhi.

Many of these will be part of Santati – Mahatma Gandhi Then. Now. Next., a multidisciplinary exhibition that opens at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, on the icon’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2. The show, which runs till November 15, has been conceptualised and co-curated by textile and fashion designer, Lavina Baldota, along with the NGMA, and has 10 exhibits. It is supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Culture, and Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The genesis

The exhibition’s roots lie in the Gandhian ethos that has been integral to Baldota’s family. Her grandfather-in-law, Abheraj Baldota (the exhibition is sponsored by The Abheraj Baldota Foundation), was involved in the freedom movement. “Gandhiji stayed at our home in Uruli Kanchan near Pune. My father-in-law, too, wears only khadi. I wanted to give khadi its due and turn it into couture fabric,” she says.

Her dream was realised when she met textile designer Gaurang Shah in 2016. Back then, he had recreated six paintings of artist Laxman Aelay on saris using jamdani. “She liked my creations and proposed that we collaborate on a much grander and unique project,” Shah recalls.

Gaurang Shah’s khadi saris | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This took the form of Khadi, A Canvas, a project wherein Shah has woven 30 of Raja Ravi Varma’s unseen paintings on the pallus of khadi saris, using the Srikakulam jamdani technique. His team created 600 shades of natural dyes to replicate the exact hues in the masterpieces. “The project’s aim was a combined reverence to the artist and Mahatma Gandhi, who transformed the use of khadi. It was exciting to discover that Mahatma Gandhiji’s birth anniversary concurs with Raja Varma’s death anniversary. This led us to announce Santati [meaning continuum],” he adds.

Along with Shah’s wearable art, the exhibits at NGMA include installations by lighting designers Klove Studio, architect Ashiesh Shah, fashion designers Rajesh Pratap Singh and Gaurav Gupta, couture embroidery by Jean-François Lesage, and experiential poetry by Navkirat Sodhi — each interpreting a Gandhian value.

Getting these diverse artists on-board was an organic process, mainly through word-of-mouth and via common friends. “The idea was to show that Gandhi’s influence is not just limited to clothes or paintings, but also extends to other aspects of art,” says Baldota.

A stitch in time

Chennai-based Lesage and his team have closely reproduced some of Gandhi’s handwritten and typed letters — personal and official — and the Dandi March route, using hand embroidery on khadi. The three embroidered panels will be framed and mounted like canvas paintings.

Lesage’s embroidered panel | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“For me, the most inspiring and moving script is the print of MK Gandhi’s palm and his signature in 11 languages,” says the French couture embroiderer, who was drawn by the parallel between Gandhi’s handwoven khadi and the hand embroidery that has been in his family since the 1860s.

The team focussed on perfecting the hand embroidery, treating each alphabet as an abstraction. “Embroidering carefully while following the exact handwriting of the Mahatma using a needle felt like a sacred action, nearly a ritual, glorifying the human hand through humble and patient work,” he adds.

Meanwhile, designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, known for his textile experimentation, focusses on satyagraha through his installation, Neel Vidroh (indigo revolt). The 10-foot wide creation is made using metal, natural indigo and khadi wool from Bikaner.

An installation from Rajesh Pratap Singh’s ‘Neel Vidroh’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“It is an observation on how that one-time symbol of hope and freedom has been transformed and interpreted in the present,” says Singh, who shares an emotional attachment with Gandhi. “It was his call for independence which landed my grandfather in jail, while my father got severe punishment at school for selling khadi caps to raise funds for the struggle.”

Let there be light

The exhibition also has a futuristic take on Gandhian values. Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth of Klove Studio have created a 14-foot tall installation made with mild steel and hand-blown glass.

Klove studio’s light installation | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Gandhiji’s approach was simple but effective. We had that design aesthetic in mind. The light objects hanging in the installation don’t look that effective individually but if you look at it from a perspective, it writes ahimsa,” says Jain. Seth adds, “On the floor, we will display fused salt to represent the salt satyagraha that became a symbol of the freedom movement.”

The exhibits also include artworks — influenced by Gandhi and painted between 1940s and 60s — from the archives of Mumbai’s JJ School of Art and lithographs from The Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation. The multi-city show will travel to Delhi and Bengaluru before heading to foreign shores. “It is about stirring your inner Gandhi and experiencing his values, which are even more relevant today, in a world full of chaos,” Baldota signs off.