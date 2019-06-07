The making of mandala art form

P Prarthana was drawn to mandala art four years ago when she was pregnant. The emerging artist came across the patterns on Instagram, she says. The free hand concentric circles in different colours worked magic on her mind. “I would gaze at the patterns for hours,” she says.

And before she knew it, Instagram became her tutor and she began exploring the art form. Soon enough, she started creating her own patterns and designs.

Life in circles

For those who have not heard about mandala art, the term comes from the Sanskrit word for circle and refers to a sense of wholeness. The strokes begin from the centre of the canvas which become the focal point; from there geometrical patterns radiate out in circles hiding layers of meanings.

“The resulting masterpiece is a symbol, a prayer, meditation, introspection, healing and a blessing — all in one — whichever way one looks at it,” says Prarthana. “Simply gazing at the circular symphony of shapes and patterns evokes a feeling of calm and contentment representing the connection between our inner world and outer reality,” she adds.

Mandala art form is said to hold significance in religion as well. . For instance, the mandalas as seen in Buddhism and Hinduism, represent the eight fold path of spirituality.

Lizzie Snow’s fortyonehundred and Mike Pethig’s macromicroart are Prarthana’s favourites on Instagram where she learns and develops new creative ideas. She feels the hand crafted mandalas are way better than the digital ones.

. “Exploring designs with pens is fascinating and my favourites are Brusto fine liners and micron pens,” says Prarthana, adding that there are no specific pens for creating mandala art. “You can use different pens with different sizes of nibs (0.01-0.8mm) in different colours, depending on the artist’s creative thought process,” she says.

Prarthana says that she takes upward of four hours to make one drawing on A3 paper. Apart from paper, she now experiments with the art form on different mediums such as wooden coasters, book marks, post cards, mirrors and photo frames. “I usually gift them,” she says.

Attention to detail

Prarthana’s artwork are usually concept-based or theme-oriented. She pays minute attention to detail. Her recent work is titled ‘Evil eye’. “I have represented positivity in it and it is one of my favourite works so far,” she says. Persistence and consistency are hallmark of mandala, which Prarthana says she is still trying to master.

Encouraged by her friends Rishwanth and Subha, Prarthana has made a calendar featuring mandala art. “I have depicted several elements that define the beauty of South India. The calendar is showcased in my friends’ hotel in the city,” she says.

Prarthana plans to conduct mandala art workshops in the city; her first mandala workshop was in Chennai six months ago . She now plans to make premium products under her brand Spring Art.

The best thing about designing mandalas, according to Prarthana, is the freedom to choose the colours, shapes and themes while sticking to the basic circular pattern. When done with precision, the end product almost looks like it has been printed. “The mandala you draw is yours, nobody can replicate it. And that is what makes the art form so unique,” she signs off..

For details, visit her instagram page: prat.someart