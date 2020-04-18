Log on for art

Author Millard Meiss’ 1951 book, Paintings in Florence and Siena after the Black Death — which analysed art made in the wake of the devastating Bubonic plague in Europe — is still considered path breaking. Now, in another period ruled by a pandemic, it would be interesting to see how art is being explored. The difference: it is an online culture now, with everyone house-bound. So it is a time of art blogs and podcasts, live streaming and virtual exhibitions, how-to-paint videos and short films. In fact, all this may have actually made art more accessible.

We look at a few offerings out there:

Blurring lines

Shalini Passi, founder-director of Shalini Passi Art Foundation, is shaking things up. The digital arts platform collapses distinctions between architecture, art, craft, design, and fashion, by eliciting a rich discourse around creativity in contemporary times. They have an online magazine, a section dedicated to studio visits and interviews, and have now launched a podcast series too.

One of the conversations was with photographer Waswo X Waswo, a ‘self-confessed insider-outsider’, on how his artistic career began. It will soon feature other contemporary artists and practitioners, like Ina Puri talking about her working friendship with artist Nemai Ghosh.

Art for kids

In the UK, Tate is offering a wealth of activities, games and online resources to help keep people feeling creative at home. From podcast series and ‘How to’ videos on its YouTube channel — print like Andy Warhol to collage like Henri Matisse — and specially-made films on some of UK’s favourite artists, Tate Kids offers a range of free activities, quizzes and educational resources. Using materials found around the house, children can learn how to make marbled paper with shaving foam, a Jackson Pollock-inspired chocolate painting or their own Damien Hirst spin painting using a salad spinner. Kids can also download colouring-in pages inspired by works in Tate’s collection like George Stubbs Horse Frightened by a Lion.

The website has seen a 137% increase in page views, shares Joanna Sandler, the press representative for Tate Modern. Last weekend (March 14-15), a record of 1,500 artworks were uploaded by children all over the world, which can be seen on their gallery (tate.org.uk/kids).

Giving back

Nature Morte has two ongoing campaigns on social media. #LockDown lets you keep abreast of what their artists are up to now. While some are making new art related to Covid-19, others are utilising the time to catch up on reading or learning new skills — including culinary. “This is an endeavour to spread positivity and a sense of solidarity by reducing the gap between an artist and their audience,” says Prachi Singh, the gallery manager.

The other, #FoodForThought, is an endeavour by co-director Aparajita Jain to use art as a community builder. “The Indian daily wage worker is struggling deeply with the lockdown and, while they don't affect the art industry, they most definitely affect us as a country. So we’ve begun a social media campaign to help raise awareness and use art as a conduit. So, through #FoodForThought, we are requesting curators/art lovers to send us one artwork they liked, and pointers for the audience to understand the image better. The idea is to educate and, Nature Morte, on behalf of those participating, will donate to a charity [feedingindia.org] that is helping with meals for the daily wage workers,” says Singh.

Therapy online

Art therapy is another kind of outreach that’s going digital. “I have been working as an art instructor for students who have dementia, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s and other ailments for several years at North Orange County Community College and Santa Ana College,” says adjunct professor Nirali Thakkar. “Our lessons are important for our students who are in permanent isolation in nursing homes for years.”

Celebrating 10 Meanwhile, at Gallery Latitude 28, director Bhavna Kakar says that as they complete a decade, they are “reflecting on Latitude 28 and [art magazine] TAKE on Art’s rich archive — built over the course of 10 years — and will soon be launching it to the public”.

After the lockdown, when her department suggested online classes on Zoom with her dementia patients, she was nervous — her students are not tech savvy. But as live interaction is important, “I demonstrated my art lesson, sitting in my house. The nursing aides helped the students interact with me. And they were so happy to see me”, she recalls.

If all this seems a bit too heavy — and you just want to have some fun — visit mymodernmet.com/recreate-art-history-challenge and take up the challenge to dress up like Frida Kalho or pose like the couple in Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss. As a popular meme says, “Remember that in the darkest days when everything stopped, you turned to the arts.”