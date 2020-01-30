Living on the edge

Migration and displacement are important part of human history. Spurred by war, violence and natural disasters, they lead to agony and sorrow for those affected. Focussing on the climate change and dislocation due to it, artist Sudipta Das is currently holding her multi-media solo show “The Exodus Of Eternal Wanderers” at Gallery Latitude 28.

The artworks were triggered when Vadodara, where Das lives and works, was flooded in 2019. “Naturally, there was panic, people became temporarily displaced. For me, the natural disaster flooded back memories of my younger years spent in Silchar, Assam where floods are common phenomena each year. Nature and climate change have created a transient state for the earth and for the humans who encounter its devastation,” says Das. Thus, came into being the “eternal wanderers,” whose greatest aspiration is the will to survive and wanting to find a place/way to make a living.

The first work that immediately draws attention is the “Land Of Exhile”, which has a multitude of diverse dolls, men, women, and children of all ages, spread out on two tables placed at a little distance from each other. Some dolls, so delicately placed on the edges, makes one feel anxious.

Explaining this, Das says, “The chasm represents the physical, human and emotional losses caused by seasonal floods. The few sculptures that balance precariously over the edge consider the uncertain and unstable position of human lives when in a state of flux. A sense of placelessness comes about in the rift that must be overcome to begin life anew. This precarity is thrust upon those who lose everything they have as they are forced into exile, yes, perhaps they long for their lost homes, perhaps they long for stability and normalcy.”

Placed next to this work is “Crossing Over”, showing a large number of people walking in a single file across a bridge or plank. Wearing diverse attires, many have their meagre possessions packed in bags and boxes on their back or in hand-held bundles. One can truly sense the loss people experience of their homes, land, belongings, and memories.

“This depicts the true state of shifting lives, migrations, dispossession, and Diaspora. Fragile bodies and changing states with ever-resilient and versatile essences, humans walk in line toward an uncertain future where they will begin life afresh. Each sculpture awaits the deliberation of onlookers, yet life moves on and there is no time to cling onto what has been lost, or that what is not.”

Lifelike depiction

The figures at the exhibition are truly lifelike reflecting individual characters and personalities. Children portray innocence, while elders show worry, helplessness and at times a vacant look. These figurines are paper sculptures that were inspired by the Korean dakjee doll making technique learnt by Das during her residency in Korea in 2017.

“What makes my creation different is the process of preparing the materials, my experimentation, treating paper several times, pushing its identity, dyeing with natural colours. I enable the material to don new tonality and characteristics with which I can express the many facets and hues of human nature. Using paper, layer after layer, just as layers of our personality and character, I make up each person’s identity.”

Going beyond the human movement, Das also portrays how the displaced people live. This comes across vividly in the Shelter series I to X, which exhibit hutments, temporary tenements made of plastic or cloth or corrugated boards, with clothes hanging on a line, bundles wrapped in cloth or plastic, umbrella, ladders, and footwear kept outside and a goat too.

While many may find these living conditions, pathetic, she disagrees. “Pathetic is perhaps only an onlooker’s perception or judgment. Even in these decrepit covers and temporary shelters, people celebrate the joys of everyday living, children still laugh and play and life still goes on. To my eyes, they have created their own world and their own secure spaces, insecure as they may seem to others.”

A poignant artwork which deserves special mention is the “Mother And Child”, showing two children strapped on the front and back of a woman. The woman’s face is serene while one child is fast asleep another has a naughty look with eyes wide open and fingers in the mouth. “I feel that a large part of our identity and security comes from our parents, especially our mothers, who imprint upon us our identity even before birth. A great sense of security and nurturing comes from being close to one’s mother or even her bosom,” observes Das. Likewise, the “Shelter IX” reflects the artist’s eye for detail as it limns a temporary cover with two gaping holes, through which a face and a hand are visible.

Das says her aim is to make the viewers experience the uncertainty and precariousness of life itself. “That all we have made for ourselves is temporary, that our states are temporary, and yet happiness can be found in everyday living, in daily conditioning and in simple moments.”

(On till February 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday), at Gallery Latitude 28, New Delhi )