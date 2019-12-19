Life of the actor as life of theatre

When I revisited this invaluable book more than a decade after reading it for the first time, I discovered that its value has increased over time. The legendary Yakshagana actor Shivarama Hegde is the protagonist of this narrative. But it is not written like other autobiographies. Hegde was not a writer, though he was a magnificent actor. He could not write but could only speak of his life and experiences. Like an accomplished actor speaking out his dialogues with utmost ease. The narrator V.S. Bhat has done a remarkable job of capturing the exact tone and tenor of the life-story.

The socio-historical importance of this book is that it holds a mirror up to the backdrop of transition of theatre from patronage theatre to self-dependent theatre. This culturally significant transition comes alive through the first-person narrative without shibboleths of what now passes for theatre history: all history and no theatre.

Apart from being a mine of insights and information for theatre people this book is a great for any lay reader who is keen to understand how in spite of humble beginnings and a hundred thorns of living in want, one can scale heights and become a great artist through passion, faith, hardwork and commitment. It demonstrates persuasively that formal training and systematic education are not a must for the growth of a genius.

Though a Havyak Brahmin by caste, Shivaram Hegde was not born in an erudite or wealthy family. Coming from a family of wage earners who survived with manual labour and meagre means, there was no easy road to success or achievement. His entry into the art of yakshagana was unintended. But once in it his interest and passion went on deepening. Financially handicapped, he had to do all kinds of hard labour, including selling vegetables and driving vans to eke out a living for himself.

Those were times when Yakshagana, though popular was not institutionalised. It was made up of individual artists and loosely constructed groups who went places to perform wherever patrons called them.

After going through all these stages of the development of the arts, Hegde decided to set up his own group. His experiments gave the art a more and more cohesive structure. It now stands as the most influential school of Yakshagana in India, Idugunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali. This institution was later nourished by his son Shambhu Hegde and now by his grandson Shivananda Hegde. What is most interesting about Shivarama Hegde’s institution building was that his passion was not supported by the court, temple or state. This has a great message for theatre workers today who have convinced themselves that without the aid of the state or the corporate, theatre is impossible.

What is remarkable is that Hegde tells us of this transition through a series of anecdotes. Though he never glorified himself or vilifies others he depicts the characters of this story both with sympathy and objectivity.

One of the most fascinating characters in this story is Najagaru Krishnabhatta, Hegde’s maternal uncle. A highly respected expert in rituals and scriptures, he is shocked beyond words to hear that a relative of his has stooped so low as to be a Yakshagana actor. For in those days, upper castes considered arts like Yakshagana to be the preserve of the lowly. He vowed to go for one of the performances by Hegde and insult him by throwing at him cow dung balls. This piece of news makes Hegde deeply anxious. One fine evening, the old man is seen sitting amidst audiences. Hegde hopes and prays that he will not stay for a long time. But he does. Instead of humiliating Hegde for being an actor, the old man fell in love with his acting!

Equally captivating is the account of Hegde’s training. At the age of 13 or 14,he was pushed on to the stage to play for a drunken audience. Says Hegde: “I am not somebody who learned systematically from a guru. I learned to dance well by looking and listening. Unlike now there were no schools for teaching Yakshagana in those days. Only from looking and listening did I learn. I had a God-given and strong sense of rhythm.”

At times, the instruction he got had the unpredictability of Zen training. When he was playing the role of Subhadra in a play, he forgot to sing his song. Exactly at that time, the fellow actor Venkappa hit him hard on his head. Suddenly, the song came back to him. Such was the phases of his training. Hegde also talks about how the supernatural at times intervene in sorting out his problems. Once, when he was denied the remuneration promised to him by a hard-hearted patron, he and his fellow actors had no means to carry their heavy costume boxes to the next venue. At that point, his beloved deity Ganapati appeared in the guise of a missing acquaintance of the same name and transported the huge boxes all by himself. Hegde’s life story has not just facts and figures. It is also coloured by a lot of mystery and miracle. One of the greatest miracles in his life story was the coming of a devadasi called Shivamma who backed and inspired him through his personal and theatre life without in any way spoiling his family relationship.

This life story of a great genius is apart from being a source book of theatre history, also a remarkable self-portrait and a great humane document.