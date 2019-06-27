Art in rainbow shades

The skies are overcast. The air rumbles as citizens brace themselves for an outpour. Some out on the streets, some in the shadows; their armour breathes with caution, bereft of colour within society’s straight lines.

The month of Pride brings with it a sense of unparalleled joy and freedom, its identity, softly glowing across the rainbow skies.

Chennai is home to a proud queer community, with colourful marches and thought-provoking artistic expression. One such creator is Aswathy Biju. An ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, this 18-year-old upcoming artist recently featured her artwork on gender identity, Unprejudiced Expressions, at Maisha Studio’s exhibition, Outside the Lines. A piece of self expression, it explores how heteronormativity in society discriminates those who may fall on any other section of the gender spectrum or sexual identity.

The obligation to educate everyone about the spectrum does not rest with just the community; it is everyone’s responsibility. “I found inspiration in a close friend of mine, who identifies as gender fluid. Despite the liberal background they are from, they faced a lot of discrimination. Some even say that they are taking on this identity to get attention. I was very disappointed with how society forced them to justify their identity,” Aswathy explains.

The response to Aswathy’s artwork, which is a blend of street art and graffiti, has been overwhelmingly positive. She adds, “Both these techniques are silent yet powerful forms of vocalising one’s opinion.”

There are a lot of misconceptions that people from the LGBTQIA+ community face. A supportive environment grows with an open mind and a patient listener who is willing to understand someone else’s perspective and life choices, says Vikas Muralidharan, a lawyer and standup comedian. As part of the community himself, Muralidharan’s recent stand-up set is a witty take on his heartwarming coming-out story.

“My set is also based on the misguided and preconceived notions around my sexuality. It’s concerning because a lot of people still don’t understand the difference between gender and sexual identity; there’s a lot of confusion to unravel each time,” he says.

Many people have families that are not used to deliberating on these topics, so he created a culture of conversing about these issues for six years before he came out. “Last year I came out to my mom and in the beginning, she said that she didn’t understand it. Two days after that I came out in public on Facebook and she sent me a lovely message about how she was going to be with me no matter what happened. It was such an important moment, to be accepted as myself,” the 23-year-old comedian narrates.