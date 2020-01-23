Learn to work with clay at a workshop

As the clarion call towards phasing out plastic gets more strident, many are opting towards a green alternatives. But how about fashioning your own kitchenware, that too eco-friendly ones, which bears a mark of your craft? A one-day clay modelling and pottery workshop organised by city-based arts and craft collective Craftacy this Saturday (January 25) offers know-how on crafting your own utensils for “self-sustenance”.

“The workshop aims at promoting use of clay ware and products and spread awareness against the use of plastic, thereby moving towards a more eco-friendly lifestyle. We focus on fashioning one’s own environment-friendly earthenware and various types of handy pots such as kooja (water pot) and other decorative curios and containers like flower vase from clay,” says Mini Satheesh, founder of Craftacy, which grew out of WhatsApp group Craft Castle, a collective bringing together artists from across the State.

Mini Satheesh | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Mini says she decided to organise the tutorial after “seeing a lot of interest and enquiries” about the use of clay as a welcome alternative to plastic. She will be assisted by two traditional potters and artistes from Craftacy. “A lot of creative work can be done using clay modelling, even by beginners. In fact, some of the simple clay figurines one finds in the market can be easily made by us with a bit of practice,” she says.

Apart from demonstrations, participants will be given instructions on applying finishing touches to make their products more attractive.

A pottery session by a Craftacy artist | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We will also explore the benefits of using clay, something that’s considered integral to Nature,” says Mini. Clay to be used for the workshop is sourced from local suppliers from various places in and around Parassala and Kaliyikkavila on the outskirts of the city for its “better quality and optimum malleability.”

Open to all, fees for the session has been tentatively kept at ₹1,000, says Mini, adding that the charges will depend on the number of participants.

The workshop will be held at Joseph Mundassery Foundation Hall, Pattom, on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. Contact: 9048784608