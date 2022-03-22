Lakshmi Vakkalanka, who has been living in Dubai for the last 25 years, expresses her gratitude to the country through her painting

The Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) hosts an annual art exhibition - World Art Dubai (WAD), featuring artists from all over the world to participate in one of the largest talent shows. This year, in its eighth edition, the event presented itself in a rejuvenated form with artists across cultures and countries exhibiting their works from March 16 to 19.

Among the artists, Andhra Pradesh-born Lakshmi Vakkalanka who has been living in Dubai for the last 25 years, debuted with an exhibition of some of her works.

Inspired by UAE’s ’ Golden Jubilee year celebrations, Lakshmi, who is a witness to the nation’s development and growth, showed a series of 50 acrylic mixed media paintings titled ‘Achievements and Ambitions’ on 80x100cm stretched canvas. They depicted some of the most remarkable achievements of the nation.

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest structure is an address for the luxury living in Dubai | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Lakshmi’s painting series takes you through a journey of the UAE, right from its history, heritage and traditions, to the modern-day architectural wonders and technological achievements. The ghaf tree and the tribulus flower are known to withstand harsh environments, a trait that reflects the resilient nature of UAE and Lakshmi brings this alive in her paintings. The ubiquitous camel and the horse races, UAE’s national bird, the falcon, and national animal, oryx, and the luscious dates form part of her works as she progresses to document the country’s unique landmarks such as Burj al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Solar Park, the Palm Island and the Grand Mosque. Her repertoire extends to covering the UAE Space Agency, the Mars mission Hope Probe, KhalifaSat, Louvre museum and more.

UAE’s national bird Falcon is a symbol of force and courage | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

"Art is beyond borders. While doing this series, I stuck to the theme of UAE and its achievements. I used mostly the flag colours and gold to resemble the golden jubilee," says Lakshmi who has nurtured the artist within her throughout her career. Having worked as an Art Director in the advertising industry before starting her own firm, SLADS technologies, she combined her advertising skill with technical expertise. Her work on magazines such as Gulf Gourmet and Visit Al Ain was complemented by her creation of ad campaigns for regional and international clients such as Rotana Hotels, Samsung, ADCB Bank, Al Diyafah School, Art Culture, Noble Electronics, Red Tag Fashions and more.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s impressive architecture is a symbol of tolerance and respect | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In tune with changes in the advertising industry, Lakshmi shifted her focus to digital media and technology development. Currently, she leads teams in Dubai and Hyderabad to design UI and UX with development of mobile apps.

Family legacy

Hailing from a line of litterateurs, Lakshmi is the daughter of poet and writer Jonnalagadda Markandeyulu. Her grandfather, Jonnalagadda Someswara Achyuta Ramachandra Rao, and great-grandfather, Pulugurta Rama Rao, are well known for their contributions to the Telugu literary world. Born in Peravaram in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshmi did her BSc and learnt computer programming on her own. She moved to Dubai after marrying Vakkalanka Srinivas, an advertising professional.

A self-taught artist whose interest in art began with science diagrams in school, Lakshmi says she sometimes works for nearly 18 hours at a stretch. . "I did not have any formal training in arts. Sometimes I get guidance from my husband; he studied fine arts and was a University topper at JNAFAU," smiles Lakshmi.