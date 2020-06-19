Pottery Workshop(s) for Skill-building and Therapy

Lahe Lahe, an expressions space in Bengaluru, is starting their pottery classes. You will first learn hand-building and then the basics of learning to make a pot on the potter’s wheel, or improving your current skills, also learning to throw larger, better pots. Beginners will start by learning how to prepare clay and will be given a short lecture on the various stages of pottery and ceramic making. Only two persons allowed per slot. (to maintain social distancing)

It will be held on June 19, 20 and 21, from 11 am to 1 pm. Tickets are available on https://bit.ly/2Y00NX4.