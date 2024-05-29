Vibrancy of Varanasi on canvas

Kolkata-based artist, Nikita Agarwal, will showcase her works Ripples of Reflection in Bengaluru. The exhibition, featuring acrylic on canvas with a few works in charcoals, will be on at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath from June 6.

The paintings are inspired by the picturesque city of Varanasi and this is Nikita’s first solo show in Bengaluru. She has earlier participated in shows in Kolkata and New Delhi. The self-taught artist says have captured her explorations of Varanasi’s spiritual charm.

Nikita hopes art enthusiasts will find solace and calm in her portrayal of this temple city. She says she chose Varanasi as the city delves into the soul. “Every ghat serves as a portal to the world, where I believe spirituality, history and culture meet.”

The paintings use bold brush strokes and a vibrant colour palette, inspired by Varanasi’s ghats, reflecting the city’s spiritual essence on canvas. Nikita says apart from Varanasi’s temples, she is also inspired by the cremation ghat, Manikarnika Ghat. “It is a holy place and my artwork will invite you to the city’s enduring beauty”.

Hailing from Kolkata, the artist says the city has contributed to her growth as an artist. “I have learnt and grown with the city. Kolkata is a place where I feel I am meant to be. I have also explored a variety of art works and culture in Kolkata with various artists that have made me what I am today.”

“The canvas is dominated with the hues of rich blues, orange and purples and I believe each piece breathes life into the weathered ghats, with saffron-clad sadhus and marigold offerings along the banks of Ganges, celebrating Varanasi’s harmonious blend of tradition and modernity,” says Nikita about Ripples of Reflection.

A student of Business Management with a diploma in Fashion Designing from NIFT, Nikita says talent is a pursued interest. “I have been passionate about art since I was a child and believe talent is nurtured through dedication.”

The exhibition will also feature a few paintings from Nikita’s Divine Series. “It is also inspired by the city of Varanasi. The highlight of this series is the one depicting sadhus and a majestic Nandi, it embodies patience and the eternal anticipation.”

Being an artist, Nikita says is a celebration. “Though the pros and cons of this path go hand-in-hand, I have experienced mostly the pros. Art has boosted my confidence as an individual. It also brings recognition and pushes me to create more works.”

Working late into the night, Nikita says she surprises herself with her application. “Exhibiting in a group show is interesting as you get to see the other’s works and learn about their journey, art and their inspirations.”

Ripples of Reflection will be on in Bengaluru from June 6 to 10 at Chitrakala Parishath’s Gallery Number 3 between 11 am and 7pm. The works are priced at ₹80,000 upwards.

