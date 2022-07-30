Art

Kochi art show dwells on fresh perspectives

The artists participating in the group show, ‘Off Road’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Anasuya MenonJuly 30, 2022 11:56 IST
July 30, 2022

Two wildly-coloured fiberglass sculptures by Reghunadhan K occupy centrestage at ‘Off Road’, a group show at Durbar Hall Art Gallery. Both sculptures seem to be an artistic recapitulation of the lockdown experience. While one sculpture, titled ‘Work@Home’, depicts a pregnant woman, dressed in a flowy canary-yellow gown with household objects placed between the folds of her garment at her feet, the other sculpture, ‘Dehydrated’, is of a man, in spangled red and white attire, his palm on his forehead, indicative of fatigue. 

Reghunadhan K’s works | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All the 40 works on display showcase the artists’ individual styles and sentiments. “We named the show ‘Off Road’ because the works are a deviation from the ‘normal’ way of looking at things,” says Sreekanth Nettoor, one of the seven participating artists. “The idea is to nudge the viewer towards new perspectives,” he adds.

Most of the works on display are recent. From Binu Kottakkara’s busy frames that depict various scenes of a landscape to Santhan Velayudhan’s metal-embossed works, the works are varied in style and aesthetic. 

Sreekanth Nettoor’s charcoal painting | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sreekanth Nettoor paints the moon with a touch of the mystical — the crescent, in charcoal brown and dry pastels, has the figure of a woman on it. Anil B Krishna’s brightly-coloured canvases speak of his visual language while Sreejith Pottekkatt’s fascination for wildlife is reflected in a series of his works. 

Biji Bhaskar paints ethereal landscapes that transport the viewer to imaginary worlds. 

The show is on at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery till July 31. 

