Kanchi Mahaswami Aradhana observed

The kriti, ‘Chandrasekharam Asraye,’ became the highlight of the event organised at Sanskrit College to mark the 25th Aradhana of Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, 68th head of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam, on December 23. A composition of the late Dr. V. Raghavan, versatile scholar, including Sanskrit, it describes the several auspicious qualities of the sage of Kanchi. A book containing the Sanskrit song with a Tamil translation transliteration and notation was released at the function, followed by the vocal recital of Sumitra Vasudev, who rendered the song, which had been set to tune by vidwan B. Krishnamoorthi in raga Kiravani, a favourite of Mahaswami. The slim volume, accompanied by two compilations of Dr. Raghavan’s works, has been published by Dr. Raghavan Centre for Performing Arts.

At Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, 70th pontiff, spoke at length on the features, which made Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, his Paramaguru, an unparalleled personality. Those who had assembled for Pradosha puja remained to listen to the Sankaracharya’s speech in which he touched upon all the sterling qualities of Mahaswami.

Anchored in Dharma

“He brushed aside his contribution even as he scaled new heights in upholding Dharma,” said Sri Vijayendra Saraswati. “He showed that there were answers in Dharmasastra to the challenges which the New Age brought in its wake,” he said. His responsibilities were multi-layered and he fulfilled all of them during hard times. At an individual level, he observed the rituals laid down for him and as the head of the Math, he led his followers by example. His weapon was ahimsa. He was an Advaitin but had earned the admiration of the leaders of other philosophies. Even atheists had great respect for him.

The Sankaracharya drew attention to Mahaswami’s Chennai visits and the steps he took to spread Tamil devotional hymns, especially Tiruppavai, Tiruvembavai and Tirumurai. He underlined the phenomenal memory of the Acharya and his compassion. His entire life was dedicated to service through word, deed and gesture. “The initiatives, which he started are thriving. He accomplished all this with little money, the lack of which was compensated by his determination and positive outlook,” observed Sri Vijayendra Saraswati.

Sri Vijayendra Saraswati blessed the efforts of R. Kalidas, Dr. Raghavan’s son, who is propagating the compositions of his father. The Sankaracharya said that ‘Chandrasekharam Asrayam’ should be rendered during Mahaswami’s Aradhana, a beginning already made that evening. He read the Sanskrit composition and explained the meaning of each line. Mr. Kalidas shared a few anecdotes, which revealed the facets of a unique Guru-Sishya relationship. Copies of the book were distributed at the venue.