Kalakriti’s new virtual exhibition ‘Sights & Insights’ highlights contemporary art

The Hyderabad gallery’s latest series has artists exploring themes ranging from daily life to culture and roots

With lockdown restrictions being gradually lifted in Hyderabad, Kalakriti art gallery in Banjara Hills has opened its doors to visitors, with safety protocols in place. While visitors can view some of the artworks on display, virtual exhibitions will continue to be the mainstay owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The gallery’s new series of virtual exhibitions (on view at kalakritiartgallery.com), Sights & Insights, focuses on contemporary Indian art from emerging and established artists.

‘Sights & Insights I’ features 82 artworks by 27 artists and part two, which will open online on May 30, will feature around 150 works by 33 artists.

The curated series doesn’t narrow down its focus to a particular theme and allows the viewer explore signature styles and techniques, and the varied stories put forth by the participating artists. On view are portraits, vignettes from daily life, mythological icons, pop and abstract art pieces as well as those that do not conform to any category.

Who’s exhibiting?

‘Sights & Insights I’ showcases works of Amol Pawar, Ana Sneeringer, Annapurna Madipadiga, Arpitha Reddy, B Padma Reddy, Beatrice de Fays, Bhaskar Rao, Bijay Biswal, Bolgum Nagesh Goud, Dinkar Jadhav, HR Devullapali, Laxman Aelay, Om Swami, Palak Dubey, Rajeshwara Rao, among others.

Sculpture ‘Rukmini-Krishna’ by B Nagesh Goud | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The stories and shared experiences expressed through the paintings explore themes pertaining to personal roots, history, culture, gender, migration, and more.

In mid-April, the gallery conducted an online auction with the proceeds going to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Fund for COVID-19. On Kalakriti’s website, a video corresponding to the artists’ efforts in doing their bit for COVID-19 relief extends to a video featuring artists in their respective homes, coordinated by artist B Nagesh Goud. The artists express their solidarity to frontline warriors through this symbolic video.