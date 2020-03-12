Jyoti Gaekwad: The little bird takes wing

Having toyed with the brush as a school student, she revived her ‘love’ for the canvas 40 years after marriage. For Jyoti Gaekwad, support from cricketer-husband Aunshuman, a noted opening batsman, mattered the most and she produced 101 paintings in the last two years, good enough to put up an exhibition, which was an overwhelming success in hometown Baroda, which has a culture for painting so stunningly preserved at the Laxmi Vilas Palace.

“I had never held a brush since school days,” said Jyoti. “It was my sister (Dipti) who rekindled my passion for painting when she visited my house (two years ago). She had more faith in me I guess. One fine day she presented me a canvas, colours and brush. I sort of took off with my desire to be a painter.”

Jyoti Gaekwad

Jyoti was always conscious of the fact that she had an innate talent to paint. “As a child I was very fond of colours. My bags and clothes would be very colourful. A collage of vibrant colours. The plastic bucket at home was full of colours, my drawings would be bright and floral. It was a wonderful world where I could do what I wanted to. My flowers would be green and leaves red. It was fun,” Jyoti took a trip into her childhood.

Marriage brought her painting to a halt. For 40 years, her life was devoted to looking after her husband and cricket-playing sons (Aniruddha and Shatrunjay). “It was this visit by my sister that I revived my painting talent. I was helping design clothes for her, advising on colour combinations. I am so glad I listened to her.”

The first painting was a “baby bird.” It came out well. Aunshuman was the first to appreciate. “That was a huge boost. I realised I could do it and took my work seriously. That was two years ago. And I just squeezed in time whenever I could. Painting when kids were away. Painting at night when everyone would be asleep. I found energy to paint because of the encouragement from the family.”

Jyoti would surprise Aunshuman with her speed to paint. “I had the time. I also loved it once I saw colours on the canvas. I have not followed anyone really. Yes, I would refer to someone’s work and give it my style and finish. I had my own little style. After a while I stopped referring to others’ work and depended on my imagination.”

The idea of holding an exhibition was promptly encouraged by Aunshuman. “I had 101 exhibits. From 10 inch frames to four-and a-half feet. The response to the exhibition was amazing and an exciting experience for me. It was so beautiful to give my reactions and share my journey. I know I have a long way to go but I am happy to have a platform to satisfy my colour palate. I am able to derive inspiration but change the end product to my taste. I also know I am just a drop in the ocean in my field of painting,” she says with humility.

Jyoti’s theme has been “women, spiritual ganapati, birds and animals. My paintings depict the power of a woman. Don’t mess with her.” Among her favourites is a portrait of Aunshuman, inspired from a 1976 black-and-white photo. Her personal favourites, which were not put on sale at the exhibition, were “the little bird, Aunshuman in action and the woman in a veil.”

Someday, Jyoti aspires to travel with her work to other cities, notably Delhi and Mumbai. “That’s my dream now.”