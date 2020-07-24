‘Jugaari’ Brothers to launch OTT platform called Katte Entertainment

24 July 2020 16:36 IST

Today is legendary ‘Hasya Chakravarthy’ Narasimha Raju’s 98th birthday. As a tribute to the late actor, his grandsons — SD Arvinda and Avinash Divakar will launch an OTT platform this evening at 5 pm called Katte Entertainment (Kathe-Kulture-Karnataka). The event will be streamed live on the Katte Entertainment FB page.

The duo, popularly known as Jugaari Brothers after their maiden film Jugaari, say the platform will focus on the regional dialects of Karnataka. “It also aims at capturing the essence of our state and people through its culture, tradition, languages and places,” says Arvinda, also a film director and lyricist.

The dialects that will be covered on this platform are — Tulu, Konkani, Havyaka, Uttara Karnataka and from the old Mysuru region, to name a few.

This evening’s event will feature filmmaker and writer NS Shankar, writer and film historian Dr K Puttaswamy, actor and producer Shivaram and actor Sudha Narasimharaju along with Arvinda and Avinash.