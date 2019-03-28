Journaling nature’s bounty

A dry leaf transforms into the flaming orange body of a beautiful bird. Elsewhere yellow leaves take life as a sunny boat at sail over a sea filled with blue and white waves made by the blue pea flower (locally called the shankha pushpi). A vriesea bromeliad flower starts swimming along in Subhashini Chandramani’s imaginative canvas as a cute pouty fish.

Creating beautiful works of art from materials from her garden – leaves, flowers, twigs, seeds, pods, stems – and of course her imagination has been a passion for Subhashini since 2015; she has created nearly 500 frames of such art work till date. Now she’s also put together The Garden Art Journal, to share her work and inspire others.

“The Garden Art Journal is a personal project for me,” says Subhashini. “I made the book both as a collection of art, and as a journal, with pages for writing or sketching. I wanted it to be an inspirational journal. It is an essential part of one’s life — to take notes, write, scribble, jot down ideas, to seek inspiration during low days, and to love nature more.”

The journal is divided into four divisions and every third page has a full page art work. The dot-grid page can be used for bullet journaling, to keep track of the daily practices, routines, and goals. She has given the scientific name of the flowers and plants used in the art, beneath each work, to help people spot these natural elements, and also encourage them to grow a garden, she says. In fact she was very particular that the journal be made of 120gsm thick paper that doesn’t blot ink or bleed colours (for those who like to draw and paint as well). The four sections include Conversations, Creative, Rhythm, and Questions. She worked on it for a year before it was released online on Amazon and Flipkart.

An artwork a day …

Her works have also evolved over the past four years. “I am trying new ways of creating images using leaf fibres as outlines. Earlier I would use a pencil stroke to define them.” She still tries to create one art work a day – something that has earned her a huge social media following. It is tough to find all the elements on the same day, she says, but she does try. “Even if it is a half-baked idea, I work, hoping that some new learning happens.”

Since her Garden Art was something unique, many people started asking her if she could create prints or frame them, to decorate their home or office, and also to give as gifts to others. So she created a shop where she put up some of her work for sale. “I print my work on archival paper, which preserves the 3D effect. The lifetime of these papers are more than 50 years and the images will remain fresh for many years.”

Like with most creative endeavours, what keeps her going is experiencing the joy of creating something new, offers Subhashini. And the possibility of discovering an interesting idea. “I don’t know what my next idea is, or when it will strike, whether it will turn out to be a good one (or not).”

How unique is this kind of art she creates? “I think I am the only person who works with flowers and other botanical elements as a medium of art in India. Friends do point to a handful of people in other countries who work with flowers. As far as I know, the way I use them as a medium is different.”

As an artist, she’s had some interesting encounters trying to get people to understand what she does. “Their initial reaction is ‘what is special about painting flowers?’. I show them pictures from my phone and explain. And then comes the ‘aha’ moment of something they haven’t seen at all. I treasure that moment. Then they go through my work on instagram and it usually takes a while to get my phone back!”

Growing art, growing a garden

The wonderful offshoot of her art is that as her art grew, so did her garden, gathering new plants in its arms. “It is like a school, with each plant growing at its own pace and time. My learnings from having a garden have been enormous.” She has water bowls in the garden for the birds all through the year. “We have added plants that attract butterflies and bees. Nearly twenty five variety of butterflies and more than a dozen different types of birds come visiting. The humming bird moth, blue mormon, blue tigers are regular visitors. The coucal, red whiskered bulbuls, sunbirds and tailor birds have made it their home.” She currently has about a hundred different types of plants growing around her house.

The journal is only the first step. “I still dream of a Garden Art book with colourful illustrations -- a book where pictures talk about botanical art and the joy of creativity,” she concludes.

You can check out her art works on www.instagram.com/neelavanam