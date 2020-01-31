‘I insist we approach Warhol in a fresh and contemporary way’: Jose Carlos Diaz

The star name that stood out before the 12th edition of the India Art Fair officially kicked off yesterday, was that of Andy Warhol’s. The American popartist — he is best known for a 32-canvas installation of paintings of Campbell’s Soup Cans and the silkscreens of Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe — is somewhat of a headliner at the IAF, over 30 years after his death.

That’s because BMW, one of the IAF’s biggest partners over the years, is bringing to Delhi the M1 race car that Warhol painted in 1979. This was part of the carmaker’s now 45-year-old ongoing series called the Art Car Project, which has also collaborated with other eminent contemporary and pop artists like David Hockney and Jenny Holzer. This was the fourth in the series of a still growing collection of 19 cars, and it took him less than 30 minutes to finish it.

In an earlier interview to The Hindu, fair director Jagdip Jagpal had underlined the fact that unlike many other artists on the Art Car Project who had painted their designs on miniature models, Warhol painted this car himself. In the same year, it was even used to race, “for the first and last time” according to BMW, in the 24-hour race at Le Mans in France, one of the oldest race car tracks in the world.

Andy Warhol's BMW Art Car, an M1 race car painted in 1971 | Photo Credit: BMW Group India

Given the showing of this collaboration, this year’s inaugural session of Auditorium Talks at IAF will have Jose Carlos Diaz, the chief curator at The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in conversation with Thomas Girst, the global Head of Cultural Engagement at the BMW Group.

Ahead of their talk on Warhol’s life and work, Diaz highlights what it is like to curate a museum that is driven by a single-artist focus, Warhol’s sustained relevance, and more. Edited excerpts.

It’s going to be over three decades since Andy Warhol’s passing. What makes him still so relevant, continents away in India, in 2020?

Andy started his career in New York City as a commercial illustrator. His signature style of the period, using what we refer to as the blotted line technique, resulted in multiple versions of the same image, often made for clients incorporating them in advertisements for newspapers and magazines. Warhol understood the power of images and how to disseminate them to the masses. He would later do this through his pop art and perhaps, if he were alive today, he would be doing the same through social media.

You joined The Andy Warhol Museum in 2016. What was your brief when you came on board, and how has your role has evolved?

Once I joined the team I knew that I would eat, breathe, sleep Warhol. However, I understood that our mission is to engage and inspire through Warhol's life and legacy. Through that approach, the curatorial team and I have been creating original performances utilizing Warhol film, remastering rare films and screening them at the museum and across the country, as well as continuing to organise original Andy Warhol exhibitions.

Jose Carlos Diaz, Chief Curator, The Andy Warhol Museum | Photo Credit: Abby Warhola

Since I have joined I have a real passion for these Warhol-related shows to offer new scholarship and takes on the artists, such as Andy Warhol: Revelation, but also dedicate part of our schedule to contemporary artists, many who are having their first museum breakthrough at our museum, such as Farhad Moshiri [Tehran-based pop-artist], Devan Shimoyama [Philadelphia-born painter and professor at Carnegie Mellon University], and Kim Gordon [rock musician and visual artist]. I insist that we approach Warhol in a fresh and contemporary way and not in a nostalgic way.

How has your own relationship with Andy Warhol changed since you started working closely with his art?

Almost everyone has some collective understanding about Andy Warhol. This usually comes in the form of Campbell's soup cans, Coke bottles, and Marilyn Monroe. My own relationship has developed and changed because I have access to over four decades of artwork and his personal archive, made up of endless ephemera and strange objects. Today when I work on Warhol projects I feel as if I am sharing a visual story about a personal friend who helped shape the 20th century in America.

Can you talk about some important works in your collections that need better recognition?

In my opinion audiences tend not to be aware of Warhol's early commercial illustrations from the 1950s, and prior to his pop career, as well as the final body of work, before [his] passing in 1987. [This] was related to The Last Supper, which cleverly balances sacred and secular culture. Our museum covers his entire life, and one would need to travel to Pittsburgh to see these works, however, there seems to be several major Warhol exhibitions at the moment that cover these areas so that makes be happy.

The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh, entrance, photo | Photo Credit: Abby Warhola

How do you keep from slipping into glorifying Warhol, especially since the museum is driven by his persona? How do you explore facets of his practice that may perhaps disappoint an observer?

Absolutely. Warhol is hard to pin down because he contradicts himself and constantly evolved. Warhol tends to be celebrated more than criticized so it is important for our exhibitions to offer new perspectives and information, such as in Revelation, which surveys his career and faith, but makes no claim [of whether] he was sinner or saint.

In April we will open Femme Touch, a museum-wide exhibition that is centered around the women and femmes who were intertwined with Andy Warhol’s life and career, including his devoted mother and Valerie Solanas, the woman who shot him in 1968. It will tell the narratives of mesmerizing individuals around his orbit who shaped his own career.

In his famous pieces, Warhol engaged with symbols that were specific to being popular in the United Statsduring his time. Can you talk about what has made these stand the test of decades?

I believe Andy had a gift of choosing the right subjects and depicting them as modern day martyrs and icons. He chose heartthrobs and young movie stars to immortalize on canvas. When I see our Liz Taylor and Elvis paintings in the galleries it is important to realise that when they were made, the subjects were very relevant, and not seen in a nostalgic way, the way you might [currently] think about Elvis Presley.

These were the Taylor Swifts of the time, if that makes sense, which would have made people smile or infuriate them. Warhol continued to depict rising stars, especially through magazine interviews but he also created them within his entourage of Superstars. He gravitated towards individuals who led layered and complicated lives, and I think this helps his prints and paintings stand the test of time.

The Warhol Talk, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on 31st January, 2020; at the Auditorium, NSIC Grounds, Okhla, Delhi