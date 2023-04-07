ADVERTISEMENT

Jithinlal’s drawings on C. Ayyappan’s story ‘Prethabhashanam’ a big draw

April 07, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Jithinlal’s ‘Prethabhashanam’ on display at the Kochi Muziris Biennale at Aspinwall House | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Dalit issues are at the core of art created by N.R. Jithinlal, who teaches at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts at Thripunithura.  

At the Kochi Muziris Biennale, which is set to draw to a close on April 10, he draws on C. Ayyappan’s noted story, ‘Prethabhashanam’, which has a deeply subaltern and subversive narrative. Mr. Jithinlal’s series of drawings comprises 10 small and two big drawings, using ink and acrylic paint on paper. 

“Although concerned with the Dalit movement, the style adopted while approaching the subject gives prominence to aesthetics,” says the painter. “This enables approaching the politics of a picture in a relevant manner.”  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The sufferings endured by the subjugated people at the beginning of the 20th century reached Ayyappan through the songs composed by Poikayil Appachan. “The mode of presentation adopted by Poikayil Appachan consisting of songs and speeches influenced me deeply. It prompted me to think of ways to visualise what is absent in history,” says Mr. Jithinlal. 

It was the medium of ‘Prethabhashanam‘ (Speech of the demon) employed by Ayyappan that attracted Mr. Jithinlal the most. “The ‘ghost talks’ [’prethasamsaram’] are subaltern talks as well. When a ghost talks, it doesn not carry the bond of history, physical existence or of emotional attachments. That style attracted me, and I was prompted to visualise beauty through such a language”. He says ‘Prethabhashanam‘, on display at Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi, is also a continuum of his earlier works.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US