Jean-François Lesage’s cabinet of curiosities at AD Design Show

In Paris, Yayoi Kusama’s polka dotted yellow pumpkin squats impressively at Place Vendôme this weekend, drawing attention to the International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) that is underway. The iconic 90-year-old Japanese artist’s Life of the Pumpkin Recites, All About the Biggest Love for the People (2019) is the marquee installation at the 46th edition of the fair that will see at least 60,000 visitors. Meanwhile, 7,000 km away, at Mumbai’s SVP Stadium, a much younger fair (in its second year) has a strong French accent as well — Le Cabinet De Curiosites has been curated by the master embroiderer Jean-François Lesage and is the highlight of Architectural Digest India’s art and design fair.

Inspired by the pre-modern museums of the 16th century, this mise-en-scene of high concept embroidered rooms and contemporary design, will set the tone for a show that promises an immersive experience from 70 brands and eight galleries. “The Cabinet of Curiosities, which (architect) Niels Schoenfelder and I created together, proposes a different perception of objects, designs and textures,” begins Lesage, still adding the finishing touch to his three rooms when we reach out to him. He is known for his enviable art and design collection, and together with scenographer Schoenfelder, has been reviewing the same to identify key pieces. Incidentally, his German collaborator’s favourite here happens to be a collection of early 19th century seals.

Jean-François Lesage | Photo Credit: Bjorn Wallander

It isn’t surprising that Lesage’s 19th century Kandadu House near Chennai plays a strong role here. Known for its dogs and exotic birds as much as for its art and interiors, this mansion is the inspiration for the first room in the Cabinet of Curiosities. “With its embroidered walls, it recreates the architecture of my work room,’’ Lesage explains, adding that the features of the room are “embroidered like a freehand sketch, where the needle has replaced the ink pen”. The second room, Cosmic, in blue velvet, features objects related to “the intimacy of a dark night”. To him, it is reflective of the creative process. And the third room, covered with back-lit translucent panels mimicking embroidery tracings “talks about discipline at work to transform inspirations into great hand-embroidered art”. These rooms, bound to be an instagrammer magnets, also offer discovery and a worldview. Juxtapositions of objects will encourage dialogue. It is a fitting presentation from the Frenchman who founded Vastrakala in Chennai and whose commissions include the restoration of Louis XV’s crown for the Louvre, the draperies in Rashtrapati Bhavan and the king’s bedroom at Versailles.

A room at Lesage’s 19th century Kandadu House in Chennai | Photo Credit: Björn Wallander

Touring the rooms

Kandadu: Featuring objects dear to Lesage, from antique Indian architecture miniatures to a Kerala oil lamp “so simple but perfect in its proportions”. There are colourful mineral specimens from different parts of India. And, for some whimsy, portraits of his dogs dressed like French 18th century army officers!

Cosmic: A metal mobile illustrates the phases of the moon, while an antique map of the Srirangam temple in Tiruchy illustrates “the capacity of Indian culture to link the ground to the cosmos’’, according to Lesage. A blue metal console by Herve Van der Straeten “lands in the room like a spaceship”. And a giant embroidered eye ordered by Pierre Yovanovitch resembles “a planet as much as the third eye we often forget to use’’.

Artisans at work | Photo Credit: Björn Wallander

Drawing Room: The third room celebrates the process of making, with the tools and materials used by craftsmen. A collection of antique knives and spears from the Deccan illustrates how artisans used to incorporate an incredible level of refinement, aesthetic balance and ingenuity in essential instruments.

AD Design Show 2019 is on till October 20 at NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai