10th anniversary of JBR Architecture College

In a refreshing effort at artistic expression, JBR Architecture College in Moinabad is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with an interactive art camp titled Kalavahini, from June 24 to 29. Between 9.30am to 4pm, the open-air auditorium and an adjoining corridor play host to 15 professional artists creating works, joined by around 300 architecture students learning and creating smaller works.

By Masuram Ravikanth | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Participants include artists Ramesh Gorjala, Fawad Tamkanath and Sayam Bharat Yadav, Masuram Ravikant as well as staff of the department of Painting Priti Samyukta, head of the department, and assistant professor Biluka Nirmala from Jawaharlal Nehru Fine Arts and Architecture University.

The idea to make it interactive was to provide a learning experience. Nirmala who is also the facilitator of the camp says, “Instead of a camp where artists work in isolation, the onus was to provide a platform where budding architecture students can interact and understand the artist's technique, style and subject.”

The works created during the camp will be on display on June 29 which is open to all