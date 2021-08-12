Telangana Ethnic Arts Exhibition is an ode to the indigenous tribal and folk arts

With more than 2000 artefacts collected by Jayadhir Thirumala Rao, the showcase takes art lovers closer to tribal art, music and their traditions

A musical storytelling session mesmerises visitors at the ongoing ‘Aadya Kala: The Telangana Ethnic Arts Exhibition’ at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur, Hyderabad. As 71-year-old Jayadhir Thirumala Rao slowly taps what is clearly an indigenous percussion instrument, the beats pick up momentum and the sound reverberates across the gallery. We learn the musical instrument is Runja, an indigenous percussion instrument played by the Vishwakarma community in Telangana. Visitors can immerse themselves in ancient tribal arts on display at this curated show.

The exhibition is categorised into four segments — Aadi Aksharam, Aadi Dhwani, Aadi Chitram and tribal metal artwork (dokra work). It includes more than 2,000 artefacts collected by Thirumala Rao, former professor of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad, over four decades.

Manuscripts | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The showcase takes art lovers closer to the music, folk arts and traditions of tribes such as the Koyas, Gonds and Chenchus spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. “I did not realise the collection was so vast. This is the first time we are displaying the entire collection in the public domain,” says Rao.

Even as a research student, encouraged by his professor, B Rama Raju, he had been drawn towards tribal communities, traditions, customs and instruments. Over the years the bond has only grown stronger. While the artefacts at the exhibition are all from the private collection of the retired professor, he also works with a team of artists, researchers and writers to bring to light the expressions of lesser-known tribes and folk communities.

Percussion instruments | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

That music and dance played an important role in tribal life is evident in the array of musical instruments on display. Rao says most of the instruments — wind, percussion and string, have been made from wood, brass, bamboo, gourd as well as the hides and horns of animals. Kikri, a rare Gond instrument played with a bow called Khon, draws one’s attention. The laborious process of making a Kikri has been explained in a book titled Mula Dhwani written by Rao and his associate, Guduru Manoja. The process begins by drilling a hole in a tree’s stem and covering it with goat skin to make a square shaped resonator. Once a piece of bamboo is fitted in it, wooden sticks are fixed in the three holes and are called pootilu. “This unison between the two parts of the instrument creates a marvellous flow of music.”

Prof Jayadhir Thirumala Rao | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The rich musical traditions are preserved by groups, sub-caste and sub-sects of the tribes. “We need to document and preserve this legacy but folk artistes also need a sustainable livelihood,” says Manoja, an English professor at Palamuru University.

Aadi Chitram is dedicated to ‘pats’ done by the Nakashi painters. These colourful and vibrant scrolls are intricate paintings of Katamaraju kathalu (stories of a 13th-century Yadava king). Aadi Aksharam showcases rare literary materials such as stone inscriptions, paper scrolls, palm leaf manuscripts, old books and copper plates.

The Tribal Metal Artwork section displays artefacts depicting daily chores or rituals. “The ornaments worn by these women are now considered fashionable,” says Manoja, a specialist in culture studies who worked closely with Rao. The designs of chokers, and kalyana manjirams with ancient motifs appeal to the urban chic.

While Rao is glad the exhibition can make youngsters aware of the unique history, culture and art of various tribes, he is concerned about the conservation and preservation of the artefacts. “We do not have space to protect this treasure,” he rues. His friends hope this monumental effort is sustained through a permanent ethnic arts museum. “These crafts will die unless the government and society initiate long-term efforts,” adds Manoja.

(Aadya Kala The Telangana Ethnic Arts Exhibition is on at State Arts Gallery till August 15 between 11 am and 6 pm)