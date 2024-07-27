GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Island of Awareness (iOA)

The world today is chaotic, driven by a lack of care and empathy. Imagine if our leaders cared for us, if we cared for each other, and if we cared for the environment. This story, set on the Island of Awareness (iOA), explores these possibilities.

Updated - July 27, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Vasini Varadan

On this small island, people love, care, and have empathy—not just for one another, but for the planet as well. Their mindful actions create a harmonious community, showing how care and empathy can transform our world.

