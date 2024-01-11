GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Interconnectedness and Nature take centre stage in Rashmita Kanojia’s mixed media artworks

The Chandigarh-based artist’s first solo show in Hyderabad focusses on collective well-being

January 11, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy
A work by Rashmita Kanojia

A work by Rashmita Kanojia | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A work by Rashmita Kanojia

A work by Rashmita Kanojia | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Artist Rashmita Kanojia’s first solo show, Co-existence II in Hyderabad, is an endeavour to remind us of the ecological interconnectedness with humans. The exhibition including eight collective artworks (20x4 feet) and over 100 smaller works (12 inches) in mixed media, currently on display at State Art Gallery in Madhapur, depicts the intertwining of Nature and humans. This is a sponsor show for winning award in the fourth edition of an All India Art competition and exhibition.

Being humane

Rashmita Kanojia

Rashmita Kanojia | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The exhibition also centres around the artist’s belief in the inherent goodness of humanity. “The artworks portray diverse human experiences, emotions and gestures, all exemplifying the essence of humanness and the power it holds in establishing and maintaining connections,” says Rashmitha. The artworks explore the interpretation of communal expression and showcase how individuals coming together can create a harmonious environment and promote collective well-being.

Works on display at the gallery

Works on display at the gallery | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The show, which is an extension of her earlier exhibition Co-existence 1, held in Amritsar, Punjab in September 2023, also has works with a few elements from Nature such as natural flowers and dried twigs. On canvas, the chaos of birds, dry leaves and branches represent a crowd and emptiness of our selves. The dried twigs, she says, reflect our sad feelings.

A work by Rashmitha Kanojia on display at the gallery

A work by Rashmitha Kanojia on display at the gallery | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Besides using dry and water-soluble pigments, the artist has incorporated printmaking techniques to accentuate the mixed media works. The artist connects deeply with Nature and elaborates that it ‘doesn’t always mean lush, green scenes but also the raw things.’ “We come from Nature and go back to it when we die. It is not us but Nature that is important and is the basis of who we are and how our world would be. We have found many ways to combat it but Nature is, and will always be, ahead of us.”

Rashmita Kanojia’s show Co-existence II on display at State Art Gallery till January 16.

