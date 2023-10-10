HamberMenu
Installation at Kochi Biennale finds new iteration in solo show in London

October 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Amol K. Patil with Bose Krishnamachari and Durjoy Rehman after the award ceremony at Hayward Gallery, London.

Amol K. Patil with Bose Krishnamachari and Durjoy Rehman after the award ceremony at Hayward Gallery, London. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Hayward Gallery, the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation, and the Kochi Biennale Foundation have announced artist Amol K. Patil as the first recipient of the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation-Kochi-Muziris Biennale (DBF-KMB) Award, a multi-year exhibition and lecture programme spotlighting emerging South Asian artists. 

Mr. Patil was selected on the strength of his installation ‘The Politics of Skin and Movement’, which was presented at the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. He is presenting his first institutional solo exhibition in the U.K. at the Hayward Gallery’s HENI Project Space from October 9 till November 19, according to a communication.  

Mr. Patil presents a new iteration of his ambitious and meditative work from the Biennale, consisting of a constellation of drawings, sculptures, kinetic objects and moving images at the exhibition. ‘The Politics of Skin and Movement’ questions conditions of labour, casteism, and the body. It also touches upon the larger issue of both real and imaginary borders in relation to access and movement for Mr. Patil’s community across time and history.

“Kochi Biennale Foundation is honoured to co-present Amol K. Patil’s first institutional solo show in the U.K. in partnership with the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation and London’s prestigious Hayward Gallery. We have always believed in building international collaborations and giving a platform to artists, and we hope this initiative will pave the way for further knowledge sharing and more opportunities for practitioners from across the South Asian region,” said KBF president Bose Krishnamachari.  

