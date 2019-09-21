Indian Photo Festival 2019 : A focus on our lack of empathy

The best and probably the most abstract tool for any photographer is access, and Santi Palacios agrees. The Spanish photojournalist, whose portfolio brims with moments of fear, recalls a brisk Tuesday, with the waves of the central Mediterranean Sea thrashing. Palacios was documenting a rescue mission in the conflict-heavy SAR Zone off the coast of Libya. Over the waves, he saw a flash of bright orange — huddled people wearing fluorescent life jackets in a tiny dinghy, desperately making their way to Spain. Palacios raised his camera and clicked, resulting in a shot of the human chain of bright orange and dark heads peeking over the angry waves.

Much of the Indian Photo Festival this year at Hyderabad’s State Art Gallery (which kicked off on Thursday 19 September with over 550 photographs on display) will focus on the blind eye turned towards marginalised communities, be they animals, humans or even the purity of truth. Headliners include Rafique Sayed, Associated Press photographer Richard Drew and Pulitzer prize-winner Carol Guzy, who, at a media briefing, talked about censorship, while also asking larger conglomerates to “address the tragedy, not the messenger”. We speak to some of them about their takes on the ideologies of ‘being endangered.’

IPF 2019 is on at State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad, till October 20. The festival also offers a range of six workshops.

Alain Schroeder

A photo from ‘Saving Orangutans’ by Alain Schroeder

The 64-year-old Belgian photojournalist has a strong connection with Indonesia. “The word ‘endangered’ strikes a chord with me because there’s an inherent link to conservationism. My project ‘Saving Orangutans’ was poised to show the conflicting connection between humans and orangutans. Some humans have empathy, taking care of these creatures who’ve been, in turn, put in danger by humans.” He speaks about the time an orangutan with dozens of bullet holes was brought into a hospital, and concludes, “Empathy itself is endangered.”

Tim Flach

Ploughshare Tortoises | Photo Credit: Tim Flach

‘Endangered’ was a years-long project coming together for the London-based photographer, and it was eventually published as a book in 2017. “It was important for me to not foray into the realm of conservation photography,” he says, “and my approach, any way, wasn’t to capture these animals in the wild, but in a more anthropomorphic way with the portraits.” Indeed, these portrait shots are far more confronting and some may find difficulty in looking away from the focussed gazes of the animals.

Tim worked closely with conservation groups and some of the living beings he captured includes the Indian Gharial, strangler fig, beluga sturgeon and even lichen.

Santi Palacios

“One thing I’ve learned about the ‘endangered human experience’ is that as a species, we have very little empathy,” Palacios says with a dry laugh. He recalls one vivid memory where he and other photographers were on one of Greece’s coastlines, where many refugees would come ashore seeking asylum. “We were the only ones there. What really pissed me off was that this was a common coastline for this activity and there weren’t any authorities or larger rescue groups. Smaller rescue groups have fewer internal politics and more proactive people but that day I didn’t see a soul besides us as we watched this boat of refugees come closer to the shore.”

Richard Drew

A person falls headfirst from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) | Photo Credit: RICHARD DREW/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The 73-year-old New Yorker, and one of the frontrunners at this year’s IPF, is no stranger to documenting the human condition, be it via the runways of New York Fashion Week or his perspective-shifting photographs. His ‘Falling Man’, for instance, shows an unidentified man hurtling towards the ground from the heights of the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 9:41:15 am during the September 11 attacks. Drew didn’t see the image until he returned to the office and looked at it on the monitor.

The photograph, at first, wasn’t well-received by the higher-ups in the US press society, and it fell under the radar for quite some time, only occasionally catching the eye of families who were unable to find their loved ones who were lost in the terror attack.

“There were many other people falling before him; it was a very human reaction to being in a burning building a hundred floors up. For the longest time, my photograph ‘Falling Man’ wasn’t disseminated; only a few years ago did it garner attention. But this is not a violent image. This is a very important moment in the life of this still-unidentified man.” A 2005 documentary, also titled Falling Man, followed the quest to identify the man but to no avail.