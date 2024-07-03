As part of the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Cartoon Gallery, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists (IIC) is presenting the Bartons Lifetime Achievement Award to eminent cartoonist Keshav V on July 6. They are also is organising a 15-day retrospective of his works.

Bengaluru-born Keshav Venkataraghavan, who was the editorial cartoonist for The Hindu for more than three decades until 2019, studied in Hyderabad and completed his M.Com from Madras University. Attracted to every form of art since childhood, Keshav channelled his passion into a career by sketching people live at music concerts for Ananda Vikatan, a Tamil weekly in Chennai.

Keshav is now trying to preserve his creations for posterity. “The volume to be archived is scary, but there is a semblance of a system in the midst of all this chaos. I hope to make it better,” he laughs.

A man of few words, it takes some coaxing to get Keshav to relate some of the most memorable moments of his career. “I considered positive and negative reactions from the well-known in politics and music to be an encouragement. In public places, my sketchbook would often be doing the rounds. Minister Jaswant Singh had twice asked me for the original of my caricatures of him, as did the then-Chief Election Commissioner KPS Gill. Arun Shourie too, had also collected a few of my works.”

Keshav speaks on his craft and how he developed a signature style. Excerpts:

What were some of the earliest influences that made you take to art?

I used to draw from childhood. My drawing master BA Reddy at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Golconda, Hyderabad, would encourage me by sending me for painting competitions. I would be fascinated by the art coverage in the Illustrated Weekly. While I enjoyed the oil paintings and marble sculptures at Salarjung Museum, my artistic sensibilities only grew after observing Raja Ravi Varma’s work at the Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery in Mysore.

I still remember the first time I saw S Rajam’s series of oil paintings in the copy of The Ramayana my father used to read. That set me on a path I knew had to take. Rajam introduced me to Indian art, delving into its treasure of story telling with its Itihasas and Puranas.

You always say appreciating art lies in understanding a larger gamut of artistic forms

Art is a visual thrill in form and colour, whether it is a painting, sculpture, pottery, ceramics, dance, architecture or folk art. Everything the eye can see becomes beautiful and is part of nature. In Vishnudharmottara Purana, the earliest comprehensive work on the theory and practise of temple architecture, painting and image creation in ancient India, the chapter Chitra Sutra elaborates on how an artist should be conversant with the allied arts of music, dance, sculpture, architecture and the like. This profound sensibility helped spread my interest to everything I saw. Observation was the key.

Tell us of the journey to developing your style

My training in cartoons came during my stint at Ananda Vikatan when I was a freelancer. I was fortunate that a small sample of my illustrations was picked up by the editor at that time, TS Sridhar, a cartoonist, writer and playwright. He exposed me to the world of cartooning and gave me a sketchpad and season ticket to the Music Academy (and other venues) to sketch live from observing.

He taught me about drawing and sketching of different kinds — including humour. He would speak highly of cartoonists such as David Low and others like Ronald Searle, Paul Conrad, Herblock, Pat Oliphant and John Macnelly. I began directly sketching at public places — street corners, bus stands, the Parliament, press conferences, cricket matches and concert venues, they proved to be great practice sessions. I sketched the Madras Music Season for about 16 years.

After Sridhar retired, leading cartoonist Madhan schooled me in the nuances and use of metaphors, visual phrases and slapstick humour. I was gradually introduced to Punch, Mad and other cartoon journals. I joined The Hindu in 1987, and took on editorial cartooning. Initially, I was fortunate to work under editor G Kasturi whose lucid guidance came through with a minimum words. Later, EP Unny helped me understand the intricacies of politics.

What do you think of the evolution of cartooning?

I feel cartooning should have remained as black and white sketches. There was so much one could say with the composition — the use of black and empty space. Colour illustrations may have evolved with the times, but they do not have the same impact. However, there are some cartoonists such as Michael Ramirez who excel in drawing in colour, too.

Cartoons have evolved with the advent of the social media; one has to adapt to the changing scenario. However, I believe the present generation is not too interested in editorial cartooning. It involves a lot of reading, understanding issues and spending hours to execute them. Today, those who can draw well and are conversant with the present digital tools prefer animation.

Do you work to music?

When I compose a sketch in pencil or brush, it is always in silence. I use music only when I begin the colouring work — it helps me immerse myself into its intricacies.

Your advice to art students?

I would suggest youngsters draw from life. Keep sketching. Observe. Read books and just go on practising. Learning never stops. Be conversant with history. Never lose your sense of humour. As a cartoonist one may have to be irreverent, but be like RK Laxman who would insist on a “dignified irreverence.”

The Indian Cartoon Gallery will host the award presentation on July 6 at 11am. The retrospective on Keshav’s work will be on at Indian Cartoon Gallery from July 6 till 20. Call 99800 91428 for details