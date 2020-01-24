Indian Garbage Collective makes art from junkyard finds

Kaviya P loves dragonflies. In fact, she is more than a little obsessed with them: all her art revolves around their shapes, structures and flight patterns. A case in point is the four-feet-long blue dragonfly that hovered under a tree for three days this month, at The Road To GIF music festival in YMCA’s green grounds in Nandanam.

What stood out about the Blue Dragon (as the installation is named) was not its size, blue colour or bloodshot red eyes, but the fact that it was made entirely from salvaged scrap material — cloth, nylon rope, discarded car window shades, wires and anything else they could pick up in and around the venue. That is the distinguishing feature in all the art that 21-year-old Kaviya makes with her friends R Keerthana (21), Vishnu Nair (23), and Karthik Sethumaran (22). They call themselves the Indian Garbage Collective.

Though they live in different cities (Vishnu is based in Bengaluru, while the others are in Kumbakonam), they meet regularly to put up art installations at festivals, college events and even retail spaces in different cities. They are part of the Madras Art Guild (a public art festival in VR Chennai) for the second year in a row, and will be unveiling their art along with a host of other artistes at VR Chennai this Friday. With the theme for the year being sustainability, this team of four fits right in.

“The idea behind all our work is to highlight what people fail to see in the things they throw away, especially when we know that our garbage has such a large impact on the planet,” explains Vishnu. Blue Dragon, for instance, is made of joyously blue bales of cloth found in a rubbish heap. Another installation, called Cradle, was made by the team last year, out of saris “collected from mothers in Kumbakonam,” says Karthik. The two-storey-high expanse, emerald blue on one side and gorgeous purple on the other, had childhood memories painted along its length.

“We bring our individual, personal reflections into the things we collect,” he adds, “Each art is the vision of any one person. The rest of them help that person create it.” Cradle was created to Karthik’s vision and Blue Dragon to Kaviya’s. Keerthana came up with a piece called Network, which looks into the flow of distracting conversations through the metaphor of a spider in a web made of old wire and circuit boards. Vishnu, on the other hand, takes credit for Mad Town, a comment on urbanisation that they made out of discarded architecture projects in Kozhikode. “It was part of NIT Calicut’s annual festival Adizya. They were about to throw out architecture models made of styrofoam, which is not recyclable.” The team asked the college not to throw it out, and instead piled them all together chaotically, to reflect the nature of city life.

So far, the team has put up about 30 art installations in Kochi, Kozhikode, Kumbakonam, Chennai and other cities. All of them are made from scrap that is strictly local, and preferably hyperlocal. “We try to work with things we find in and around the building or at least in the neighbourhood,” says Vishnu. All in the spirit of sustainability.

To follow their work, visit their Instagram page Indian.Garbage.Collective.