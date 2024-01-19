Into the heart of clay | Indian Ceramics Triennale 2024 begins today

January 19, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

“We manifested this,” declares Vineet Kacker, artist and one of the six founding members of the Indian Ceramics Triennale, which returns for its second edition in the newly opened Arthshila gallery in Okhla, New Delhi. All practising ceramists, Kacker, along with Anjani Khanna, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Neha Kudchadkar, Reyaz Badaruddin, and Sharbani Das Gupta, describe the triennale as “first and foremost a passion project,” brought together to showcase ceramics — or rather, clay.

Aptly themed Common Ground, the triennale brings together over 34 powerful art projects by more than 60 artists from 12 countries. Each artist’s proposal, chosen through an open call, addresses diverse critical issues and perspectives while being bound by clay. The mission is straightforward: to challenge the conventional perception of ceramics and give it the platform it deserves.

“Ceramics have often been linked to functionality and decoration, and not commonly considered as an artistic medium,” shares Khanna. “Bringing about this shift is of utmost importance for us.” This shift is realised by incorporating a range of artists, from traditional and contemporary practitioners working with ceramics to those engaged in highly multidisciplinary practices involving performance, sound and even Virtual Reality (VR) — all firmly grounded in the realm of ceramics.

Mirror to the everyday

Tradition, often confined to functionality, is thoroughly explored through multiple presentations at the triennale. This includes a showcase by the national award-winning artist Om Prakash Galav from Alwar, Rajasthan, belonging to a family of potters, who makes the familiar unfamiliar through contemporary terracotta creations. He explores the abstract concept of Shunya (the state of nothingness) through pieces that diminish in size from large to the smallest, almost requiring a magnifying lens to appreciate.

Hailing from the Lodia district of Gujarat, master artist Kumbhar Ismail Hussain and his family will showcase ancient Kutch pottery and painting reinvented to mirror their everyday life. The vibrancy of indigenous life also finds expression in ceramic pots crafted by Australian aboriginal artists Hayley Coulthard and Rona Rubuntja. The pieces are painted with luscious landscapes of their native Hermannsburg, while miniature figures of humans and animals adorn the lids, adding a touch of whimsy.

The artist-curators of the triennale have harnessed the power of cross-cultural collaborations too, to unlock individual potential and creative energies. Potters Lota Ismailbhai Husen and Kumbhar Alimamad Dhavad in Kutch, and Santosh and Rakhi Warekar from the Warak Cluster in Jaipur, closely collaborated with curators Rajesh Kulkarni and Raju Sutar of Creative Dignity, an initiative to energise the craft ecosystem. Together, they have created a striking installation titled Lost and Found, composed of arranged lotas — or pots — as a means to revive and honour the ordinary vessels used for water and grain across India, as well as the clusters of people who craft them.

Similarly, in a unique collaboration among artists and makers across continents, Ugandan artist Lilian Nabulime and British artist Andrew Burton will work with the women of Mandi Village in South Delhi to build a structural installation out of clay and cow dung, drawing from the visual of huts covered in cow dung cakes, which is used as fuel in both rural and urban households.

Each project emphasises the importance of embracing the handmade as India navigates its transition into a digital ecology. “The boundaries between different disciplines are becoming more fluid, and clay’s unique properties allow it to be a common ground for artists, designers, and creators to come together and explore innovative possibilities,” says Subrahmanian, herself a versatile ceramic artist.

Not limited by the medium

The creations on display respond to a spectrum of subjects, including political and environmental issues, as well as the artists’ personal concerns, reflecting both philosophical reflections and contemporary experiences. New and emerging ceramic artists Birender Kumar Yadav and Asish Choudhury pay homage to the brickmakers whose labour in clay goes unnoticed, while Munich-based Yulia Repina takes it a level further, inviting viewers to use VR to uncover the range of emotions that lie beneath her ceramic busts of human figures, while Canadian artist of Indian heritage Heidi McKenzie combines ceramics with photography to document women who migrated from India to the Caribbean to Canada three generations ago due to colonisation, presenting her work in a porcelain tile quilt.

“Performance is another one of the dynamic approaches intersecting with clay that we are exploring,” notes Subrahmanian. Tel Aviv-based artist and sibling duo Roy Mayaan and Erez Mayaan, also known as the Mayaan Brothers, will showcase Play with Me, a performance where they engage in a playful game of catch with a ceramic ball, as a means to highlight the delicate bond shared between siblings. In a highly fascinating experiment, Copper Sounds, artist duo Isaac Stacey and Sonny Lee Lightfoot from the United Kingdom, will present and play sonic instruments made using clay.

Overall, the Indian Ceramics Triennale seems to suggest that while the technical aspects of clay are crucial, the approach to endlessly explore the material holds even greater significance. “Some of us began as functional potters, and over time, our practice expanded into a more artistic realm,” adds Kacker, signalling a period of transition that began in the 80s when the place and position of ceramics began to evolve within the art world.

Encouraging diversity

Over the years, there has been a notable increase in the number of shows featuring ceramics by Indian artists. Galleries are increasingly embracing the material and commercial possibilities of clay, and ceramic artists are gaining visibility at art fairs and museums including the major exhibition Passages From India at Northern Clay Center in Minneapolis, U.S.A., in 2021, and Multiple Realities: Voices in Indian Contemporary Ceramics, currently ongoing at the Clayarch Gimhae Museum in South Korea.

Thinking large Beyond the exhibition, the triennale will host public talks, workshops and walkthroughs with an aim to invite, educate and inspire audiences through dialogue and practice. Additionally, there will be two parallel exhibitions — a group show featuring over 60 artists who are members of the International Academy of Ceramics at Shridharani Gallery in Triveni Kala Sangam, and a large-scale installation made of columns that will adorn the India Art Fair grounds next month. Components for the project will be crafted by more than 100 ceramists across the country to collectively represent their artistry.

“Clay is the most ancient medium of expression, and ceramic cultures are found all over the world,” says Subrahmanian. While artists from India have been deeply rooted in the rich cultural history of the region, some have also been significantly influenced and inspired by Japanese, British and American artists who, in turn, drew inspiration from Eastern ceramic cultures. The cross-cultural exchanges have played a major role in shaping the artistic journey. “Comparing ceramic cultures is an impossible task. But having said that, Indian ceramicists have finally been receiving critical recognition globally, and the triennale has played a significant role.”

Taking pride in the process, Kacker adds, “Our commitment to selecting artists through an open call sets us apart. We welcome submissions from people of all backgrounds, with or without prior experiences, as long as their work with clay aligns with our curatorial theme”. This experience has unveiled the depth and diversity of practices artists are engaged in, some that even as practising artists and organisers, they were not familiar with.

The Indian Ceramics Triennale is on from January 19 to March 31.

The culture writer and editor specialises in reporting on art, design and architecture.