India Art Festival’s Bengaluru edition concludes successfully

The Bengaluru edition of the India Art Festival saw the participation of over 400 artists

The India Art Festival held its first Bengaluru edition from May 5 to 8 in collaboration with Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. There were multiple panel discussions conducted on May 6 and 7 on various subjects with regard to art. With over 3,000 different works of art by 400 artists and 25 galleries spread over 80 booths at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, the festival was well attended.

Some of the art galleries that participated include Dhera Art Studio from Bengaluru, Gallery Pankaj Bawdekar from Mumbai, Easel Stories from Noida and Gnani Arts from Singapore.

Artists were seen explaining their work to enthusiastic visitors.

Tapas Bhatt, an artist from Auroville, did not put up a stall but came to support and appreciate other artists. “It is a great opportunity for artists to come together on a common platform. It is also great for new artists to present their talents and make themselves known to a wider audience.”

Rajendra, Founder and Managing Director of the India Art Festival said the event was a success and hoped to make it an annual event. “When we first started out in Mumbai, we waited for five years before introducing it in Delhi and five more years before it came to Bengaluru. After a few years, we will decide if we will be taking it to Hyderabad or Kolkata,” he said.