India Art Festival set for a debut in Hyderabad’s art calendar

Besides showcasing 3500 artworks by emerging, mid-career and established artists, the three-day art festival hosts music performances, live art and a film screening

Updated - June 06, 2024 11:00 am IST

Published - June 06, 2024 10:59 am IST

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy
A work by Ramesh Gorjala

A work by Ramesh Gorjala | Photo Credit: special arrangement

India Art Festival (IAF) is set to debut in Hyderabad as a three-day ‘multi-sensory art festival that celebrates art and artists of different kinds. Visitors can browse through 85 stalls showcasing 3,500 artworks — paintings, sculptures, and installations — by 290 senior and emerging artists across the country, and enjoy music performances, live art and a film screening.

Mega fair

A work by Tauseef Khan

A work by Tauseef Khan | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Having conducted the exhibition for 14 years — it started in 2011 — in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, its founder Rajendra Patil says Hyderabad was a natural choice. “As per our market survey, Hyderabad is perfect for a mega art fair like this. The city has almost 11,000 corporates — small and mid-level employees in different fields wanting to create an inspiring ambience with art in their living rooms.”

Platform for all

Rajendra Patil

Rajendra Patil | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In 2010, when Rajendra announced the India Art Festival, it was only for ‘’top galleries’ without the participation of mid-level art galleries and independent artists. “A huge number of independent artists from rural and semi-urban areas in India depend on public/democratic platforms to showcase works as it is tough for them to get into the gallery system,” he says on devising the mixed art festival after surveying art fair models. worldwide.

A work by Laxman Aelay

A work by Laxman Aelay | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The IAF follows the Art Expo model, one of the oldest art fairs in New York (more than 45 years now). This model appealed to him because its democratic presentation provides a platform for independent artists and also art galleries. “Most art fairs are ‘Galleries Only’ or ‘Artists Only’. The New York model is mixed, benefitting artists and visitors as art enthusiasts get to see works of master artists and emerging trends under one roof.”

Space for all

A work by Roy K John

A work by Roy K John | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Rajendra, an art writer and president of Bombay Art Society, says the formative years are tough for art graduates. “Galleries choose artists depending on the saleability of the work, so established artists get a space, but students fresh out of art colleges and without any foothold in the art world face challenges. This model is to democratize art selling and buying.”

A work by Yusuf Arakkal

A work by Yusuf Arakkal | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Out of the 290 participating artists, 60 are from Hyderabad. Galleries from Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Gnani Arts from Singapore — which has been associated with the Festival since its first edition in 2011, have also taken stalls. “We have spread from Mumbai to Delhi to Bangalore and now Hyderabad....this is the only art fair with a pan-India presence hosting an annual art festival in metros. It is popular with the city’s art collectors, buyers, architects and interior designers for its mixed flavour and is affordable too.”

India Art Festival (IAF) at Kings Kohinoor (Crown) Convention at Rethibowli from June 7 to 9 from 11am to 8pm onwards; Tickets: ₹300

