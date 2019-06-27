Erickavu N Sunil’s tryst with the mridangam started at the age of four. Last year (2018), the IT professional decided to give a new direction to his music career and came up with the concept of Indeevaram, a performance space for “prodigies and amateurs” at his home in Chengottukonam. However, the project got postponed because of the grim situation after the floods last year.

Now, he is all set to drum up some excitement with his new space. Indeevaram will host a chamber music concert on July 6 by Carnatic vocalist Thushar MK. “The launch coincides with the 89th birth anniversary of M Balamuralikrishna. The first piece of the concert will be a varnam composed by him in raga Natta and the main item will be ‘Omkaaraakaarini’, his composition in raga Lavangi, a four-note raga he created himself,” says Sunil. Accompanists are Thiruvizha Viju S Anand on the violin, Sunil on the mridangam and Kottayam Unnikrishnan on the ghatam.

Fact file A native of Haripad, Sunil is an A Grade artist of All India Radio and Doordarshan, He has accompanied Carnatic musicians such as TV Sankaranarayanan, Neyyattinkara Vasudevan, Madhurai G S Mony, Mavelikkara Prabhakara Varma, Sreevalsan J Menon, and Sankaran Namboothiri, among others. Sunil also heads Laya Vadya Sudha, a percussion ensemble featuring mridangam, ganjira, ghatam, morsing and tabla.

This is the first programme of a pre-inaugural festival series before the official inauguration of Indeevaram, which is scheduled to take place later this year, he adds. “A non-working director” at Zesty Beanz Technologies Pvt Ltd, Technopark, Sunil says that he has had the support of musicians and music lovers, many of them IT professionals, in launching Indeevaram.

“What triggered the idea was the fact that there aren’t many performance spaces in and around Kazhakkuttam, even though there are a lot of music and dance schools in this area. Most of the performance venues are located in the city, mainly in East Fort and nearby areas. That’s why a group of us decided to have a space for artistes of all ages,” he says.

Indeevaram has leading artistes and connoisseurs as its patrons. In addition to Sunil, the core team comprises his wife and Aksharashlokam expert, Indumol KS, who works with QuEST Global Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, and Umeshan M, employed with Envestnet Technologies Pvt Ltd, both in Technopark. It also has a 15-member executive committee where also techies form the majority. “There are a lot of artistes and art lovers on the Technopark campus. We had initially planned this as a forum for techies but, later, decided to open it for all,” says Sunil.

Looking ahead

In August, Indeevaram will hold an Aksharashlokam session by Sree Vidyadhiraja Aksharashloka Samithi, Kannammoola. “We will also feature classical dance performances, drama, talks related to art and culture and literary sessions, among other events. The highlight is that the programmes involve interaction with the artistes,” he adds.

Workshops, seminars and exhibitions are also planned. It will also give a platform for artistes from the IT community and kids of techies to showcase their talents. Indeevaram plans to conduct annual festivals, besides providing financial assistance to deserving artistes. “We are looking forward for sponsorships as well,” Sunil says.

Mridangam artiste Erickavu N Sunil | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Entry for the event is free, but the number is restricted due to space constraints. “Admission will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. The space can accommodate not more than 40 people. However, in future, if needed, we will arrange the events at a bigger venue,” Sunil says.

Indeevaram is located at Sangeeth Nagar, Chengottukonam. The concert is on July 6 at 5.30 pm. Contact: 9074113375, teamindeevaram@gmail.com