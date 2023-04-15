Into the world of Van Gogh 360°: an immersive art exhibition experience in New Delhi

April 15, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 06:29 pm IST

One of the most iconic painters and proponents of post-impressionism, Vincent Willem van Gogh’s artworks are getting a 360° technological adaptation. The travelling exhibition Van Gogh 360°, which arrived in India at Mumbai’s World Trade Centre in January this year, has now reached New Delhi and will tour 15 more cities in the country, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Pune. Canadian company Festival House Inc, which owns the IP Van Gogh 360, calls the retrospective an ‘immersive experience’ and claims to have used ‘large-scale 360-projection through projectors and high-powered computer servers that deliver crisp and compelling images’.

Mark Monahan, executive director of Festival House Inc, says Van Gogh 360° has been showcased in many cities of Canada, including its capital, Ottawa, before India. “We saw the exhibit in Europe and in cities across North America, including New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Toronto, and reached out to a Toronto-based company that specialises in video content to envision the sequencing and interpret Gogh’s art — using a mix of well-known and lesser-known pieces spanning Gogh’s entire body of work — all set to an original soundtrack,” he says.

More than 300 of Gogh’s artworks have been incorporated into the digital exhibition, including The Starry Night, Sunflowers, Potato Eaters, self-portraits, Wheatfield with Crows, Bedroom in Arles and Almond Blossoms. “It took over eight months to develop the exhibition,” adds Mark. “Onlookers are immersed in floor-to-ceiling projections animating the master’s oeuvre. The giant projections highlight brushstroke, detail, and colour.”

This edition of Van Gogh 360°, presented by DLF Malls and Absolut Glassware, features a lounge space and a bar alongside a creative space for people to engage with art. “In Mumbai, we witnessed a footfall of nearly 80,000 enthusiasts over the course of two and a half months through 1,500 shows , displaying the intersection of technology and art of the legendary artist who continues to stay relevant and is a beacon of talent to young art enthusiasts till date. The exhibit was also quick to become a must-do on itineraries for anyone travelling to Mumbai,” says Kunal Khambhati, head, live events and IPs, BookMyShow.

The Delhi edit, he says, is already sold out for the first two weeks!

Van Gogh 360° is on view at DLF CyberCityPhase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram. Tickets are available on in.bookmyshow.com from ₹699 onwards. The exhibition concludes on April 30.

