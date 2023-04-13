April 13, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

If you visit Shrishti Art Gallery in Hyderabad after a span of two months, you will be pleasantly surprised. One of the most prominent art galleries in the city started by (late) Remani Nambiar, Shrishti is undergoing a makeover as it turns 21 this year . The Gallery will sport a new look with an extended space that boasts of polished flooring, big white walls (dimensions: 14 feet height and 30 feet length) and a high ceiling, informs Remani’s daughter Lakshmi Nambiar. “We are super excited as we are turning 21; we have become adult now,” she says. On its 21st anniversary, the gallery presents Changing Terrains - A solo show by Sudhakar Chippa hosted at the State Gallery of Art from April 15.

One of the shortcomings of the existing gallery was not having a standard height for the ceiling. “Not being unable to showcase large-scale works was a limitation; that was the main reason we decided to start this renovation. That is also why we are curating Chippa Sudhakar’s show at the State Art Gallery and not on our premises,” informs Lakshmi.

Though the gallery has had a few renovations earlier, this is the first time it is making a structural change and opening up a gallery space infront of the existing gallery. This extension, (combined with the older space, will be used as a storage space as well as an artists’ studio to start residencies. “With these changes, we will miss the front space of the gallery but the solace is that the old gallery will be used positively.”

After renovation, Lakshmi hopes to open up the gallery to different kinds of art. “We have been known to show only contemporary art but soon, we hope to expand the horizon and bring in interesting shows to Hyderabad.”