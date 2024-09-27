Hyderabad-based theatre group The Torn Curtains to stage a play at The Park in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad-based theatre group The Torn Curtains will be presenting a series of short plays titled ‘Tea With Everything’ at The Park, Visakhapatnam. Adapted from Neil Simon’s The Good Doctor, by Kanishka Dasgupta, it is based on stories and plays written by the Russian playwright and author Anton Chekov. The play is a medley of entertaining stories that are charming, hilarious, sad and touching. The audience will get to meet a variety of characters, some innocent, some cunning, some quirky, but all of them strikingly human.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plot centres on a writer who suffers from writer’s block and her own artistic temperament. She shares her stories with the audience, and presents them with a plethora of interesting scenes: some from her childhood, others about her family and friends, and her own life experiences. She brings to life four short stories – ‘The Sneeze’, ‘A Defenceless Creature’, ‘The Arrangement’ and ‘Too Late For Happiness’.

The Torn Curtains is one of the oldest theatre groups of Hyderabad with over 100 plays and performances across India, US, Canada and Dubai. “We strive to keep theatre alive as a socially responsible tool that connects stories to emotions, people to communities and culture to the present context. Theatre has the power to change lives and hence, must be accessible to the common man,” says Mala Pasha of The Torn Curtains.

‘Tea With Everything’ will be staged at The Park on September 28. Open only for those aged 18 and above. For tickets, contact 98491 21197 and 77998 66665.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.